Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in collision in Walnut Creek

The pedestrian killed by a vehicle last Monday afternoon in Walnut Creek has been identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office.

Cornelio Tovar Sanchez, 54, of Antioch, died after a vehicle jumped a curb at around 1:21 p.m. on Ygnacio Valley Road east of Lennon Lane.

Walnut Creek police said Sanchez was conscious when they arrived but had significant injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said it appeared the car drifted to the right on Ygnacio Valley, hopped the curb and hit the man while he was doing maintenance at the location.

The driver, who wasn't injured, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.