San Ramon council poised to approve raises for police officials

The San Ramon City Council is set Tuesday to consider approving raises for several positions in the city's police department, in line with a previously negotiated agreement with the San Ramon Police Officers' Association.

July 1 was the effective date for additional salary increases that were agreed to in a memorandum of understanding between the city and the police union in 2021, with the proposed salary increases coming to the City Council as a routine item of business on the consent agenda of their next regular meeting.

The 2021 MOU provides for salary increases that are "based on the results of a total compensation survey of comparable agencies" for SRPD officers and sergeants and that puts the pay for these positions in the 75th percentile of comparable agencies, according to the staff report prepared for the upcoming meeting.

The proposed increases based on these factors are 10.87% for the salary range for SRPD officers, and 10.11% for the salary range for SRPD sergeants.

In a separate agreement that was approved by the council last year, the police lieutenant position at SRPD is required to have a 20% differential with the police sergeant salary, thereby requiring a 10.17% increase to the salary range in order to maintain the differential amid the increase for the sergeant salary range.