San Ramon council poised to approve raises for police officials

The San Ramon City Council is set Tuesday to consider approving raises for several positions in the city's police department, in line with a previously negotiated agreement with the San Ramon Police Officers' Association.
July 1 was the effective date for additional salary increases that were agreed to in a memorandum of understanding between the city and the police union in 2021, with the proposed salary increases coming to the City Council as a routine item of business on the consent agenda of their next regular meeting.
The 2021 MOU provides for salary increases that are "based on the results of a total compensation survey of comparable agencies" for SRPD officers and sergeants and that puts the pay for these positions in the 75th percentile of comparable agencies, according to the staff report prepared for the upcoming meeting.
The proposed increases based on these factors are 10.87% for the salary range for SRPD officers, and 10.11% for the salary range for SRPD sergeants.
In a separate agreement that was approved by the council last year, the police lieutenant position at SRPD is required to have a 20% differential with the police sergeant salary, thereby requiring a 10.17% increase to the salary range in order to maintain the differential amid the increase for the sergeant salary range.
The proposed salary increases come on the heels of the council's approval of salary increases effective July 1 for unrepresented employees and those represented by the local chapter of the Service Employees International Union on June 27.
With the exception of the city attorney's salary of $270,000, the city manager's salary of $293,999.94 and other positions in those two offices, police salaries are among the highest for employees of the city, according to the proposed salary schedule including the recommended raises at the upcoming meeting.
Under the proposed new salary schedule, SRPD officer salary would range from $126,947 to $158,673, with the salary range for sergeants set to be $143,455 to $191,120. The lieutenant salary would range from $166,325.38 to $229,344.70.
The San Ramon City Council is set to meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (July 11). The agenda is available here.
In other business
* The director and division manager of the city's Parks and Community Services Department will provide an introduction and presentation on the city's upcoming 40th anniversary celebration.
* The council will recognize freshly promoted SRPD Capt. Becky Chestnut.
* In a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday ahead of the regular meeting, council members are set to hold interviews and make appointments for openings on the city's Open Space Advisory Committee. The agenda is available here.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.