Signups underway for Hope 100 Golf Marathon

Players complete 100 holes in single day to support Tri-Valley nonprofit

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Golfers participate in last year's Hope 100 Golf Marathon. Registration is now open for the 2023 event. (Photo courtesy Hope Hospice)

Registration is now open for the 2023 Hope 100 Golf Marathon to be held at The Club at Castlewood later this year to benefit Tri-Valley nonprofit Hope Hospice.

Though the fundraising event is not until October, organizers recommend signing up as soon as possible because there are only 36 participant spots available -- and it is very popular among returning players. The nonprofit is also soliciting businesses and other organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities.

Proceeds from the golf marathon go toward Hope Hospice's patient care services and grief support center, including dementia care education and family caregiver resources.

"Lots of people are slack-jawed when they hear that our participants play 100 holes in a single day," Marc Rovetti, Hope's director of philanthropy and event chairperson, said in a statement.

"But the men and women who come out for this event are some of the most golf-crazy folks I've met. They love this game, and they love getting to have fun while raising money for an important local cause. It's the best kind of win-win scenario," Rovetti added.

Designed as an endurance event to represent the often-arduous journey people experience at the end of life, Hope 100 was created in 2015 in honor of late Castlewood golf professional Piper Wagner, who died from lung cancer. It now also celebrates the life of the late Steve Thompson, a Bay Area native and co-founder of Jerry Thompson and Sons Painting who participated in the inaugural marathon.

The golfers will play 100 holes consecutively on the Valley Course at Castlewood on Oct. 23. While pace of play and energy are more paramount than the score, prizes will be awarded related to players' final scores.

People can register as an individual or to split the 100 holes among friends. Each registration slot comes with a commitment to raise a minimum of $2,500 to support Hope Hospice's mission and services.

"Sign up now and start fundraising among your network," organizers said. "Supporters can donate in your name on your personal page at the event website, which keeps your fundraising subtotal easy to monitor."

FH Dailey Chevrolet is again sponsoring the hole-in-one competition, which offers a prize of $75,000 to be used toward the choice of vehicle from the dealership in San Leandro, according to organizers.

To learn more or to register, visit Hope100GolfMarathon.com or call Rovetti at 925-829-8770.

