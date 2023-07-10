Signups underway for Hope 100 Golf Marathon

Registration is now open for the 2023 Hope 100 Golf Marathon to be held at The Club at Castlewood later this year to benefit Tri-Valley nonprofit Hope Hospice.

Though the fundraising event is not until October, organizers recommend signing up as soon as possible because there are only 36 participant spots available -- and it is very popular among returning players. The nonprofit is also soliciting businesses and other organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities.

Proceeds from the golf marathon go toward Hope Hospice's patient care services and grief support center, including dementia care education and family caregiver resources.

"Lots of people are slack-jawed when they hear that our participants play 100 holes in a single day," Marc Rovetti, Hope's director of philanthropy and event chairperson, said in a statement.

"But the men and women who come out for this event are some of the most golf-crazy folks I've met. They love this game, and they love getting to have fun while raising money for an important local cause. It's the best kind of win-win scenario," Rovetti added.