Ahead of the heat wave: Staying safe amid triple-digit temperatures

"The changing climate will make extreme heat waves more common in Alameda County," county officials said in the guide. "High temperatures can feel even hotter when living in an urban environment. Heat waves can be dangerous (and) a very high body temperature can affect the brain and other vital organs."

To combat anticipated heat-related illnesses, the Alameda County Public Health Department has issued an emergency preparedness and heat event guide detailing cooling strategies and warning signs of exhaustion and stroke.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the Tri-Valley could reach up to 104 degrees this weekend, leading to the agency issuing an extreme heat watch in Pleasanton, Livermore, Danville, Dublin and San Ramon this Friday through Sunday (July 14-16).

With summer now in full swing and triple-digit temperatures imminent again in the Tri-Valley and surrounding areas, local health officials have provided tips to help residents endure the heat.

With the two biggest heat-related illnesses being exhaustion and stroke, the health department encourages residents to learn the symptoms of each.

Closing curtains and avoiding cooking during the hottest hours of the day can help keep houses cool.

The most important aspect in a heat wave is to stay hydrated, even if you don't feel thirsty. The health department also encourages residents to avoid drinking alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks as they can often increase dehydration.

"Some health conditions, like dehydration, obesity and heart disease, can make it harder for the body to stay cool in hot weather," county officials said.

The county added that certain groups may be more vulnerable to the extreme weather due to preexisting health conditions.

"Weather can get extremely hot and quickly go from fun to dangerous. Extreme heat can be life threatening," the utility company said. They encourage the use of a buddy system, saying this can help keep vulnerable populations safe. "During a heat wave, have someone, such as a family member, friend or a local volunteer, check in on elderly or frail people. Check-in with your co-workers if you work outside."

Heat stroke, when severe, can be life-threatening. Main warning signs are nausea, fast pulse and loss of consciousness. If a heat stroke is suspected, the health department urges individuals to call 911.

Main warning signs of heat exhaustion are headache, dizziness and tiredness. While heat exhaustion is less severe than heat stroke, the health department emphasizes it is still a serious condition. If heat exhaustion occurs, immediately move to a cooler place, hydrate and rest.

"Scientists project that all of California will be impacted in the years and decades to come by higher average temperatures and more frequent and life-threatening heat waves, disproportionately impacting the most vulnerable communities," state officials said.

In the announcement, the Governor's Office explained how extreme heat will continue to impact residents in the future.

"We're asking everyone to stay alert to changing weather and take the necessary steps to keep themselves and their families safer from deadly heat waves," Newsom added.

"The impacts of climate change have never been more clear -- the hots continue to get hotter in our state and across the West putting millions of Californians at risk," Gov. Gavin Newsom after announcing the launch of Heat Ready CA this Tuesday.

The program adds $20 million in funds to educate and prepare Californians for what the state calls "the deadliest form of climate-driven extreme weather."

Many government agencies warn that heat waves will continue to get longer and more extreme in the coming years. The state of California has recently announced a new heat preparedness program known as "Heat Ready CA" to inform residents about this phenomenon.

