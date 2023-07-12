News

Contra Costa Health testing material from latest refinery release

Company reports one-minute discharge of 'coke dust'

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 12, 2023, 5:13 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Contra Costa Health said it should have results by the end of this week from an analysis of what materials Martinez Refining Company released on the surrounding community Tuesday.

MRC told county health officials the material was "coke dust", a byproduct of the petroleum refining process.

The material was found on the ground, parked cars, and other surfaces in the surrounding neighborhoods. CCH's hazardous materials team is working to assess potential health impacts.

Coke dust is black and looks like soot. Health officials say people should use soap and water to clean impacted outdoor surfaces.

MRC notified CCH of the release around 10:20 a.m. through the Community Warning System. MRC reported the release took place around 8:30 a.m. and lasted approximately one minute.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"We are very concerned about the delayed notification to the Community Warning System. We are once again responding to a refinery incident and trying to determine the health impacts," Contra Costa County Supervisor Federal Glover said in a statement. "We understand this is an ongoing concern for our community and timely notification is critical."

On Thanksgiving night last year, MRC released 20 to 24 tons of spent catalyst, which lasted until the next day. In that instance, MRC didn't notify CCH. Health officials found out via media reports the following Saturday.

The spent catalyst was comprised of elevated levels of aluminum, barium, chromium, nickel, vanadium, and zinc, all of which can cause respiratory problems.

Contra Costa County policy requires MRC to alert the community via the county emergency system and to immediately notify the county health department, neither of which happened in November.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office is investigating MRC for failing to notify authorities on Thanksgiving. The county Board of Supervisors put together an oversight committee, including residents from affected areas, to investigate whether the release increased risk of health problems in the community due to environmental contamination. The panel is also looking at what caused the release.

A toxicologist hired by the county said in June that the November release didn't increase public health risks from exposure of hazardous materials in nearby soil.

However, that didn't account for any health effects the release may have had on humans who breathed in the dust during the release and in the immediate days afterward, county officials said.

CCH hazardous materials crews are investigating Tuesday's release. The department recommends people avoid close contact with the dust or inhaling it.

CCH requested a 72-hour report about the incident from MRC that will be posted to cchealth.org.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you health news. Become a member today.
Join

Contra Costa Health testing material from latest refinery release

Company reports one-minute discharge of 'coke dust'

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 12, 2023, 5:13 am

Contra Costa Health said it should have results by the end of this week from an analysis of what materials Martinez Refining Company released on the surrounding community Tuesday.

MRC told county health officials the material was "coke dust", a byproduct of the petroleum refining process.

The material was found on the ground, parked cars, and other surfaces in the surrounding neighborhoods. CCH's hazardous materials team is working to assess potential health impacts.

Coke dust is black and looks like soot. Health officials say people should use soap and water to clean impacted outdoor surfaces.

MRC notified CCH of the release around 10:20 a.m. through the Community Warning System. MRC reported the release took place around 8:30 a.m. and lasted approximately one minute.

"We are very concerned about the delayed notification to the Community Warning System. We are once again responding to a refinery incident and trying to determine the health impacts," Contra Costa County Supervisor Federal Glover said in a statement. "We understand this is an ongoing concern for our community and timely notification is critical."

On Thanksgiving night last year, MRC released 20 to 24 tons of spent catalyst, which lasted until the next day. In that instance, MRC didn't notify CCH. Health officials found out via media reports the following Saturday.

The spent catalyst was comprised of elevated levels of aluminum, barium, chromium, nickel, vanadium, and zinc, all of which can cause respiratory problems.

Contra Costa County policy requires MRC to alert the community via the county emergency system and to immediately notify the county health department, neither of which happened in November.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office is investigating MRC for failing to notify authorities on Thanksgiving. The county Board of Supervisors put together an oversight committee, including residents from affected areas, to investigate whether the release increased risk of health problems in the community due to environmental contamination. The panel is also looking at what caused the release.

A toxicologist hired by the county said in June that the November release didn't increase public health risks from exposure of hazardous materials in nearby soil.

However, that didn't account for any health effects the release may have had on humans who breathed in the dust during the release and in the immediate days afterward, county officials said.

CCH hazardous materials crews are investigating Tuesday's release. The department recommends people avoid close contact with the dust or inhaling it.

CCH requested a 72-hour report about the incident from MRC that will be posted to cchealth.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.