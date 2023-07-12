Contra Costa Health testing material from latest refinery release

MRC notified CCH of the release around 10:20 a.m. through the Community Warning System. MRC reported the release took place around 8:30 a.m. and lasted approximately one minute.

Coke dust is black and looks like soot. Health officials say people should use soap and water to clean impacted outdoor surfaces.

The material was found on the ground, parked cars, and other surfaces in the surrounding neighborhoods. CCH's hazardous materials team is working to assess potential health impacts.

Contra Costa Health said it should have results by the end of this week from an analysis of what materials Martinez Refining Company released on the surrounding community Tuesday.

However, that didn't account for any health effects the release may have had on humans who breathed in the dust during the release and in the immediate days afterward, county officials said.

A toxicologist hired by the county said in June that the November release didn't increase public health risks from exposure of hazardous materials in nearby soil.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office is investigating MRC for failing to notify authorities on Thanksgiving. The county Board of Supervisors put together an oversight committee, including residents from affected areas, to investigate whether the release increased risk of health problems in the community due to environmental contamination. The panel is also looking at what caused the release.

Contra Costa County policy requires MRC to alert the community via the county emergency system and to immediately notify the county health department, neither of which happened in November.

The spent catalyst was comprised of elevated levels of aluminum, barium, chromium, nickel, vanadium, and zinc, all of which can cause respiratory problems.

On Thanksgiving night last year, MRC released 20 to 24 tons of spent catalyst, which lasted until the next day. In that instance, MRC didn't notify CCH. Health officials found out via media reports the following Saturday.

"We are very concerned about the delayed notification to the Community Warning System. We are once again responding to a refinery incident and trying to determine the health impacts," Contra Costa County Supervisor Federal Glover said in a statement. "We understand this is an ongoing concern for our community and timely notification is critical."

Contra Costa Health testing material from latest refinery release

Company reports one-minute discharge of 'coke dust'