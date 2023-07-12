News

Dublin promotes Baksa to city finance director

Succeeds retiring Hisatomi to lead department

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

The city of Dublin has recently welcomed its newest executive staff member -- finance director Jay Baksa.

Jay Baksa began his new role as Dublin's finance director on July 1. Baksa enters the position with several years of finance and accounting work for the city in various jobs. (Image courtesy City of Dublin)

Beginning July 1, Baksa took over the position from previous finance director Lisa Hisatomi following her retirement. He enters the new position with thorough experience in government finance, strategic planning and accounting, fields he has worked in for over 14 years including the last eight years in Dublin, according to city officials.

City Manager Linda Smith spoke of Baksa's promotion in an announcement statement.

"I am so pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Baksa to the position of finance director for the City of Dublin," Smith said in a statement. "Jay has been an invaluable member of the Dublin team, and his background and experience in finance will continue to help guide us in operational efficiencies and proper fiscal management."

Baksa, a graduate of San Diego State University, joined the city of Dublin staff in 2015 as a financial analyst. In 2020, he was promoted to the position of assistant administrative services director.

"The City of Dublin is an incredible organization, and I am honored to have been given the opportunity to lead the Finance Department," Baksa said in the same statement.

Prior to Baksa's work with Dublin, he spent several years as a financial analyst for Fresno County.

Since joining the team in Dublin, city officials said Baksa successfully oversaw and led a team of finance and accounting professionals to carry out necessary functions within the city. His main responsibilities have included budget monitoring, investment management and payroll operations.

Baksa has helped to develop and manage several major city projects, such as the city's annual budget preparation, a fiscal sustainability task force and the User Fee Study/Cost Allocation Plan, officials said. He also developed a 10-year model that works to forecast fiscal developments for city leaders.

Nicole Gonzales
 
Nicole Gonzales is a staff reporter for Embarcadero Media's East Bay Division, the Pleasanton Weekly.

