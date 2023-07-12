Dublin promotes Baksa to city finance director

The city of Dublin has recently welcomed its newest executive staff member -- finance director Jay Baksa.

Beginning July 1, Baksa took over the position from previous finance director Lisa Hisatomi following her retirement. He enters the new position with thorough experience in government finance, strategic planning and accounting, fields he has worked in for over 14 years including the last eight years in Dublin, according to city officials.

City Manager Linda Smith spoke of Baksa's promotion in an announcement statement.

"I am so pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Baksa to the position of finance director for the City of Dublin," Smith said in a statement. "Jay has been an invaluable member of the Dublin team, and his background and experience in finance will continue to help guide us in operational efficiencies and proper fiscal management."

Baksa, a graduate of San Diego State University, joined the city of Dublin staff in 2015 as a financial analyst. In 2020, he was promoted to the position of assistant administrative services director.