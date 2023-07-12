Highway 84 to fully close through Niles Canyon all weekend long

A portion of Niles Canyon Road -- also known as Highway 84 -- is scheduled to close from this Friday night through Monday morning in order to allow construction crews to connect an existing roadway to a new one that will lead to the new Alameda Creek Bridge, according to Caltrans.

The scope of the work includes "grinding the pavement, laying down hot mix asphalt and rubberized asphalt paving and striping the roadway," the state agency said in a press release last week.

"The bridge will have the same number of lanes, but will include standard shoulders and a wider median," Caltrans spokesperson Janis Mara told the Weekly. "Adding shoulders enhances safety on the bridge because if a motorist's vehicle becomes disabled, the motorist can pull onto the shoulder."

The construction, which is part of the overall State Route 84 Niles Canyon Safety Improvements project, will start at 8 p.m. on Friday (July 14) and will close the highway in both directions from Palomares Road in Fremont to Main Street in Sunol. Major detours will direct drivers to Highway 238 and Interstate 680, respectively.

The project dates back to 2015 when Caltrans first started eyeing the bridge for improvement and began talking to the community. According to Mara, the project underwent and completed an environmental study in 2017, which allowed the project to break ground.