News

Highway 84 to fully close through Niles Canyon all weekend long

Crews to conduct Alameda Creek Bridge work; detours to be set in Sunol and Fremont

by Christian Trujano / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 12, 2023, 9:04 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A construction worker toils away on a portion of the soon-to-be-completed Alameda Creek Bridge on Niles Canyon Road. (Photo courtesy of Caltrans Bay Area / John Huseby)

A portion of Niles Canyon Road -- also known as Highway 84 -- is scheduled to close from this Friday night through Monday morning in order to allow construction crews to connect an existing roadway to a new one that will lead to the new Alameda Creek Bridge, according to Caltrans.

The scope of the work includes "grinding the pavement, laying down hot mix asphalt and rubberized asphalt paving and striping the roadway," the state agency said in a press release last week.

"The bridge will have the same number of lanes, but will include standard shoulders and a wider median," Caltrans spokesperson Janis Mara told the Weekly. "Adding shoulders enhances safety on the bridge because if a motorist's vehicle becomes disabled, the motorist can pull onto the shoulder."

The construction, which is part of the overall State Route 84 Niles Canyon Safety Improvements project, will start at 8 p.m. on Friday (July 14) and will close the highway in both directions from Palomares Road in Fremont to Main Street in Sunol. Major detours will direct drivers to Highway 238 and Interstate 680, respectively.

The project dates back to 2015 when Caltrans first started eyeing the bridge for improvement and began talking to the community. According to Mara, the project underwent and completed an environmental study in 2017, which allowed the project to break ground.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"Replacing the bridge will enhance safety by improving the roadway alignment, providing standard shoulders, and addressing seismic concerns," Mara said.

She also added that the project is being funded by the State Highway Operation and Protection Program, which has allocated $28.4 million toward the project.

"The 2022 State Highway Operation and Protection Program is the State Highway System's 'fix-it-first' program that funds the repair and preservation, emergency repairs, safety improvements and some highway operational improvements on the state highway system," Mara said.

According to Caltrans, if everything goes as planned and the project remains on schedule, the road will be reopened to traffic on Monday (July 17) at 5 a.m.

"Caltrans thanks motorists and residents for their patience as we work to maintain and improve the Bay Area's highways, bridges and tunnels," according to the press release.

A map of all the detour options for motorist in order to avoid the weekend Highway 84 closure. (Image courtesy of Caltrans)

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Christian Trujano
 
Christian Trujano, a Bay Area native and San Jose State alum, joined Embarcadero Media in May 2022 following his graduation. He is an award-winning student journalist who has covered stories in San Jose ranging from crime to higher education. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Highway 84 to fully close through Niles Canyon all weekend long

Crews to conduct Alameda Creek Bridge work; detours to be set in Sunol and Fremont

by Christian Trujano / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 12, 2023, 9:04 pm

A portion of Niles Canyon Road -- also known as Highway 84 -- is scheduled to close from this Friday night through Monday morning in order to allow construction crews to connect an existing roadway to a new one that will lead to the new Alameda Creek Bridge, according to Caltrans.

The scope of the work includes "grinding the pavement, laying down hot mix asphalt and rubberized asphalt paving and striping the roadway," the state agency said in a press release last week.

"The bridge will have the same number of lanes, but will include standard shoulders and a wider median," Caltrans spokesperson Janis Mara told the Weekly. "Adding shoulders enhances safety on the bridge because if a motorist's vehicle becomes disabled, the motorist can pull onto the shoulder."

The construction, which is part of the overall State Route 84 Niles Canyon Safety Improvements project, will start at 8 p.m. on Friday (July 14) and will close the highway in both directions from Palomares Road in Fremont to Main Street in Sunol. Major detours will direct drivers to Highway 238 and Interstate 680, respectively.

The project dates back to 2015 when Caltrans first started eyeing the bridge for improvement and began talking to the community. According to Mara, the project underwent and completed an environmental study in 2017, which allowed the project to break ground.

"Replacing the bridge will enhance safety by improving the roadway alignment, providing standard shoulders, and addressing seismic concerns," Mara said.

She also added that the project is being funded by the State Highway Operation and Protection Program, which has allocated $28.4 million toward the project.

"The 2022 State Highway Operation and Protection Program is the State Highway System's 'fix-it-first' program that funds the repair and preservation, emergency repairs, safety improvements and some highway operational improvements on the state highway system," Mara said.

According to Caltrans, if everything goes as planned and the project remains on schedule, the road will be reopened to traffic on Monday (July 17) at 5 a.m.

"Caltrans thanks motorists and residents for their patience as we work to maintain and improve the Bay Area's highways, bridges and tunnels," according to the press release.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.