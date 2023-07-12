Kuznik ready for new term on San Ramon Planning Commission

One member of the San Ramon Planning Commission has committed to remain in her seat for an additional term amid turnover in two other seats on the five-member body earlier in the year.

Following an application and interview process featuring eight other candidates, Planning Commissioner Jean Kuznik was selected by the San Ramon City Council for another four years in the position during a special meeting on June 30, the day her prior term expired.

"It was a tremendous vote of confidence to be reappointed. There were other fine candidates for the position," Kuznik told DanvilleSanRamon. "The council members asked very thoughtful questions to ensure they would seat a commissioner who is prepared for the position."

Kuznik added that she was enthusiastic about remaining on the body, and looked forward to seeing the future fruits of the commission's labor in the form of well-planned and thought-out developments that are sought by extensive review and discussion of applications.

"I look forward to engaging with my fellow commissioners, our citizens and the Planning department to ensure the future of San Ramon is the best possible version," Kuznik said. "I have learned so much from working with the current and past commissioners. We have established a dynamic process for creating projects that are innovative, sustainable and pleasing to the community."