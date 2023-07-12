News

Kuznik ready for new term on San Ramon Planning Commission

'It was a tremendous vote of confidence to be reappointed'

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 12, 2023, 9:52 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

One member of the San Ramon Planning Commission has committed to remain in her seat for an additional term amid turnover in two other seats on the five-member body earlier in the year.

Following an application and interview process featuring eight other candidates, Planning Commissioner Jean Kuznik was selected by the San Ramon City Council for another four years in the position during a special meeting on June 30, the day her prior term expired.

"It was a tremendous vote of confidence to be reappointed. There were other fine candidates for the position," Kuznik told DanvilleSanRamon. "The council members asked very thoughtful questions to ensure they would seat a commissioner who is prepared for the position."

Kuznik added that she was enthusiastic about remaining on the body, and looked forward to seeing the future fruits of the commission's labor in the form of well-planned and thought-out developments that are sought by extensive review and discussion of applications.

"I look forward to engaging with my fellow commissioners, our citizens and the Planning department to ensure the future of San Ramon is the best possible version," Kuznik said. "I have learned so much from working with the current and past commissioners. We have established a dynamic process for creating projects that are innovative, sustainable and pleasing to the community."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

In recent months, the Planning Commission has welcomed two new commissioners appointed by the City Council to replace two former commissioners who resigned before the end of their terms -- Rick Marks and Corie Edwards -- and were replaced by S. Ashar Ahmed and Dave Curtis, respectively.

"It requires lots of time to prepare, to understand the applications we see and to abide by the changing landscape of the State housing laws," Kuznik said. "In the end, it is very satisfying when we can have a hand in creating a beautiful cityscape."

Kuznik is now set to remain on the commission through June 2027, as is Ahmed, who was appointed to a full term in addition to the short remainder of Marks' term – which had also been set to expire on June 30.

Barring any additional early resignations, the five commissioners are all set to remain in their seats for immediate future. Curtis, along with fellow commissioners Gary Alpert and Eric Wallis, are in the midst of terms that end in June 2025, with Curtis having been appointed to fulfill the remainder of Edwards' term through that time.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Kuznik ready for new term on San Ramon Planning Commission

'It was a tremendous vote of confidence to be reappointed'

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 12, 2023, 9:52 pm

One member of the San Ramon Planning Commission has committed to remain in her seat for an additional term amid turnover in two other seats on the five-member body earlier in the year.

Following an application and interview process featuring eight other candidates, Planning Commissioner Jean Kuznik was selected by the San Ramon City Council for another four years in the position during a special meeting on June 30, the day her prior term expired.

"It was a tremendous vote of confidence to be reappointed. There were other fine candidates for the position," Kuznik told DanvilleSanRamon. "The council members asked very thoughtful questions to ensure they would seat a commissioner who is prepared for the position."

Kuznik added that she was enthusiastic about remaining on the body, and looked forward to seeing the future fruits of the commission's labor in the form of well-planned and thought-out developments that are sought by extensive review and discussion of applications.

"I look forward to engaging with my fellow commissioners, our citizens and the Planning department to ensure the future of San Ramon is the best possible version," Kuznik said. "I have learned so much from working with the current and past commissioners. We have established a dynamic process for creating projects that are innovative, sustainable and pleasing to the community."

In recent months, the Planning Commission has welcomed two new commissioners appointed by the City Council to replace two former commissioners who resigned before the end of their terms -- Rick Marks and Corie Edwards -- and were replaced by S. Ashar Ahmed and Dave Curtis, respectively.

"It requires lots of time to prepare, to understand the applications we see and to abide by the changing landscape of the State housing laws," Kuznik said. "In the end, it is very satisfying when we can have a hand in creating a beautiful cityscape."

Kuznik is now set to remain on the commission through June 2027, as is Ahmed, who was appointed to a full term in addition to the short remainder of Marks' term – which had also been set to expire on June 30.

Barring any additional early resignations, the five commissioners are all set to remain in their seats for immediate future. Curtis, along with fellow commissioners Gary Alpert and Eric Wallis, are in the midst of terms that end in June 2025, with Curtis having been appointed to fulfill the remainder of Edwards' term through that time.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.