Roadwork set for unincorporated San Ramon Valley

Two prominent roadways in unincorporated territory between San Ramon and northern Livermore are among those set for pavement treatment as part of an annual, countywide road maintenance effort.

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department announced on Monday that portions of unincorporated San Ramon would be among the areas scheduled for chip seal work during the remainder of the summer, with the pavement treatment project aimed at preventing damage to roadways and decreasing the need for repairs and replacements.

"The purpose of this surface treatment work is to extend the useful life of the roads, as well as to protect pavements from the damaging effects of water and natural weathering," CCCPWD officials said in this week's announcement.

This year's project is set to begin on further-out portions of road near Antioch and Brentwood starting on July 17 before moving toward the San Ramon Valley to apply the treatment to Morgan Territory Road beginning on July 25 near Marsh Creek Road. Work will start at 6311 Morgan Territory Road and move south towards the Alameda County line through Aug. 3.

The next stop for the pavement sealing project will be at Finley Road and Camino Tassajara starting on Aug. 7, with the treatment scheduled for Johnson Road and Camino Tassajara the same day.