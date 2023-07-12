News

Roadwork set for unincorporated San Ramon Valley

Surface treatment scheduled for Camino Tassajara, Morgan Territory Road

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 12, 2023, 5:09 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Two prominent roadways in unincorporated territory between San Ramon and northern Livermore are among those set for pavement treatment as part of an annual, countywide road maintenance effort.

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department announced on Monday that portions of unincorporated San Ramon would be among the areas scheduled for chip seal work during the remainder of the summer, with the pavement treatment project aimed at preventing damage to roadways and decreasing the need for repairs and replacements.

"The purpose of this surface treatment work is to extend the useful life of the roads, as well as to protect pavements from the damaging effects of water and natural weathering," CCCPWD officials said in this week's announcement.

This year's project is set to begin on further-out portions of road near Antioch and Brentwood starting on July 17 before moving toward the San Ramon Valley to apply the treatment to Morgan Territory Road beginning on July 25 near Marsh Creek Road. Work will start at 6311 Morgan Territory Road and move south towards the Alameda County line through Aug. 3.

The next stop for the pavement sealing project will be at Finley Road and Camino Tassajara starting on Aug. 7, with the treatment scheduled for Johnson Road and Camino Tassajara the same day.

The project will continue starting at Highland Road and Camino Tassajara on Aug. 8, with workers moving down Highland Road between 300 feet west of Collier Canyon Road and 20 feet west of Victorine Road and between Highland Road and the end of Marciel Road on Aug. 9. Work will continue on Highland Road and Collier Canyon Road and Highland Road through the Alameda County line on Aug. 10.

The work is set to conclude on Aug. 14 on Manning Road between Carneal Road and the county line, as well as along Victorine Road starting at Highland Road and on Highland Road through 20 feet west of Victorine Road.

CCCPWD said it will notify residents in the affected areas ahead of the start of the project, as well as one day before work is scheduled to begin near their residences.

More information on the county's pavement management program and a full schedule of work on the project throughout the county is available at contracosta.ca.gov.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

