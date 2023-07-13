Community Briefs: Back to School Under the Stars | Planning Academy applications | County Arts Council RFP | Firewise landscaping workshop

In addition to the main event this weekend, an online auction is currently open through Sunday (July 16).

"It is particularly meaningful to acknowledge the Class of 1946 as an integral part of the Living History of the San Ramon Valley," event organizers said on the museum website. "Our history is all around us and they are an important part of that historical tapestry."

This year's event is aimed at celebrating the final class to graduate from the schoolhouse in 1946.

Tickets are available now and an adjacent online auction is currently underway for the Museum of the San Ramon Valley's annual Back to School Under the Stars gala at the Tassajara One Room School in Danville.

The workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 29. More information is available here .

Dougherty Station Library is set to host wildfire prevention and landscaping experts Steve Danziger and Hedwig Van Den Broek for a workshop demonstrating fire safe and environmentally friendly landscaping as part of the UCMaster Gardener Program.

The RFP opened to bidders starting July 3 through Aug. 28 at 3 p.m., with an optional potential responders conference on July 18. Supervisors are set to consider the results of the RFP process at their Oct. 24 meeting.

“Contra Costa is a culturally diverse county with talented artists and arts/culture organizations. A countywide arts council will bring together this world-class arts community and empower it to play a stronger role in the civic and cultural life for our county’s 1.2 million residents,” said John Gioia, chair of the Contra Costa County board of Supervisors in a July 13 announcement.

Contra Costa County officials are seeking contractors to provide services for the county's recently adopted Arts and Culture Master Plan as the next step in efforts to form a central advisory body for the county's cultural and artistic endeavors.

The free course is set to run on Monday evenings from 6:30-9 p.m. starting Sept. 11, with the first four sessions providing an overview of the process and implications of city planning and land use processes, with students putting their newfound knowledge to the test in a mock Planning Commission meeting for the final session on Oct. 9.

Applications are now open for the fifth session of San Ramon's Planning Academy, a five-week crash course on sitting planning aimed at providing insight and fostering interest in the work of the city's Planning Commission.

The gala at the historic school house is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday (July 15) with events including a tour of the premises, dinner under the walnut trees outside, and a musical performance from Brother Khalil and friends. Tickets and more information are available here .

Community Briefs: Back to School Under the Stars | Planning Academy applications | County Arts Council RFP | Firewise landscaping workshop