Foundation announces new 'Give, Grant & Grow Green Fund' in Tri-Valley

The Three Valleys Community Foundation (3VCF) recently launched a "Give, Grant & Grow Green Fund" designed to support nonprofits, programs and opportunities in the environmental sector.

The foundation works with donors and nonprofits to display inclusive leadership, thoughtful funding, informed giving and collaborative action to achieve their impact goals, according to 3VCF officials.

The contributions received from the new fund will be distributed to nonprofits working to address local environmental education, issues and opportunities. Jean King, a longtime community member and Livermore resident, is responsible for lead-gifting this fund and hopes the community can work together to support these nonprofits.

"I am excited to contribute to the launch of this special Give, Grant & Grow Green Fund at Three Valleys Community Foundation," King said in a press release. "Safeguarding our precious resources and making a positive impact on our environment is one of the most important issues of our time. I believe that if we work collectively, we can make a difference."

The 3VCF Board of Directors will oversee fund payments and welcome contributions from local leaders and residents looking to provide impactful and inspirational grant-making through these donations.