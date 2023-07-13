News

Foundation announces new 'Give, Grant & Grow Green Fund' in Tri-Valley

3VCF grants to support local environmental nonprofits, initiatives

by Joseph Chiu / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 13, 2023, 3:42 pm
The Three Valleys Community Foundation (3VCF) recently launched a "Give, Grant & Grow Green Fund" designed to support nonprofits, programs and opportunities in the environmental sector.

The foundation works with donors and nonprofits to display inclusive leadership, thoughtful funding, informed giving and collaborative action to achieve their impact goals, according to 3VCF officials.

The contributions received from the new fund will be distributed to nonprofits working to address local environmental education, issues and opportunities. Jean King, a longtime community member and Livermore resident, is responsible for lead-gifting this fund and hopes the community can work together to support these nonprofits.

"I am excited to contribute to the launch of this special Give, Grant & Grow Green Fund at Three Valleys Community Foundation," King said in a press release. "Safeguarding our precious resources and making a positive impact on our environment is one of the most important issues of our time. I believe that if we work collectively, we can make a difference."

The 3VCF Board of Directors will oversee fund payments and welcome contributions from local leaders and residents looking to provide impactful and inspirational grant-making through these donations.

"Our sincere thanks to Jean King for her generous gift launching this important fund," 3VCF President and CEO Kelly Bowers said in a press release. "Green giving is more than making a charitable donation. It is an investment in local nonprofits that promote environmental education, sustainability and stewardship, among other green initiatives, as well as in the work that's underway to create a cleaner, healthier world and future."

The nonprofit is also set to host the State of Giving Gathering event on Nov. 28 in the Mertes Center for the Arts at Las Positas College in Livermore. The state of philanthropy in the region will be discussed along with awarding impact and action grants to eligible nonprofits.

3VCF has previously supported issues such as youth mental health, school facilities improvement and flood disaster relief and recovery for community benefit and regional causes. Its first grant-making via the Power of Collaboration Corporate Challenge campaign is set for summer-fall 2023.

Check out the Three Valleys Community Foundation website at 3vcf.org to make donations and learn more about the organization.

