Police: Teen suspect killed during attempted robbery that also involved young Walnut Creek man

Victim, assailants armed in confrontation in Brentwood

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 16, 2023, 11:18 am 0
A 17-year-old who was shot Friday night in Brentwood has succumbed to his gunshot injuries and died, police announced Saturday.

The shooting happened Friday at 7:45 p.m. when two male suspects -- a 17-year-old resident of Antioch and a 20-year-old resident of Walnut Creek -- attempted to rob an armed 21-year-old Antioch man at gunpoint, according to the police.

All three exchanged gunfire in the 800-block of Marjoram Drive at Chili Court, striking the 17-year-old suspect and 21-year-old victim. The 20-year-old suspect was not injured.

The 17-year-old was transported to an area hospital where he passed away. The 21-year-old victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. All names are being withheld at this time, and there remains no threat to public safety, police said.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Inerbichler or Detective Goold at 925-809-7911.

