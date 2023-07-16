Two more prison guards, including Pleasanton man, plead guilty to sexually abusing female inmates

Two more guards at the federal women's prison in Dublin are facing prison time themselves after pleading guilty to several felony charges related to sexual abuse of inmates in their care, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Nakie Nunley and Andrew Jones pleaded guilty to sexually abusing several female inmates and then lying about it to investigators, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Nunley, 48, of Fairfield, is facing up to 17 years in prison and a fine of up to about $500,000 for abusing five women from March 2020 and November 2021.

Jones, 35, of Pleasanton, is facing up to 18 years in prison and a fine of up to about $500,000 for abusing three women from July 2020 and June 2021.

The guilty pleas are the latest in a string of indictments, convictions and plea agreements involving eight employees at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, which one federal judge called a "cesspool."