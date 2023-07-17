ComicCon Livermore coming this weekend

In the spirit of the popular costume and character festivals around the world, a ComicCon is coming to the Tri-Valley this month. Organizers have said the event will bring adventure, fun and creativity for both adults and children alike.

To be held at the Livermore Bankhead Theater and Plaza, ComicCon Livermore will take place on Saturday (July 22) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A variety of activities, vendors and shops will be open for visitors and admission is free.

The Livermore ComicCon is hosted in part by Livermore Valley Arts, a local arts and entertainment organization. The one-day event will be new to the venue.

"This is the first time we are doing ComicCon," said Ruth Egherman, representative of LVA. "We're excited to bring to downtown Livermore this special event for the comic and graphic novel lover in us all."

ComicCon festivals are held around the world and typically highlight comic books, anime characters, superheroes and a type of costume play known as cosplay.