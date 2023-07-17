News

ComicCon Livermore coming this weekend

New event highlights costumes, graphic novels and anime

by Nicole Gonzales / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 17, 2023, 4:24 pm 0
In the spirit of the popular costume and character festivals around the world, a ComicCon is coming to the Tri-Valley this month. Organizers have said the event will bring adventure, fun and creativity for both adults and children alike.

To be held at the Livermore Bankhead Theater and Plaza, ComicCon Livermore will take place on Saturday (July 22) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A variety of activities, vendors and shops will be open for visitors and admission is free.

The Livermore ComicCon is hosted in part by Livermore Valley Arts, a local arts and entertainment organization. The one-day event will be new to the venue.

"This is the first time we are doing ComicCon," said Ruth Egherman, representative of LVA. "We're excited to bring to downtown Livermore this special event for the comic and graphic novel lover in us all."

ComicCon festivals are held around the world and typically highlight comic books, anime characters, superheroes and a type of costume play known as cosplay.

The Livermore festival will include a toy anime section, face painting and a costume contest.

The event coincides with the exhibit "Comic Crossing: The Art of the Graphic Narrative" in the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery in the Bankhead. The exhibit, running now to Oct. 1, displays a collection of graphic novels, comics and illustrations from well-known stories and artists.

"Comic Crossing: The Art of the Graphic Narrative" will give viewers a look into illustrated stories and their significance.

To find out more, visit livermorearts.org.

Nicole Gonzales
 
Nicole Gonzales is a staff reporter for Embarcadero Media’s East Bay Division, the Pleasanton Weekly. Nicole began writing for the publication in July 2022. Read more >>

