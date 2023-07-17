News

Golden Gate Fields horse racing track to close at end of 2023 season

Owner eyes benefit to SoCal venues; impact on future of racing in NorCal unclear

by Bay City News Service

Past racing action at Golden Gate Fields. (Photo courtesy of Ian Ransley, via Bay City News)

The Golden Gate Fields horse racing track near Berkeley is shutting down after its current 2023 season, the company that owns the track announced Sunday.

The Stronach Group in its announcement of the race track closure said Golden Gate Fields' closure is meant to "double down on its prestigious racing and training venues at Santa Anita Park and San Luis Rey Downs," both in Southern California.

"We recognize that the decision will have profound effects on our valued employees as well as the owners, trainers, jockeys and stable personnel at Golden Gate Fields. The Stronach Group is committed to honoring labor obligations and developing a meaningful transition plan," the company said in its announcement.

The move is meant to allow adding an extra day of races to the weekly calendar at Santa Anita Park and larger fields of horses, according to the company.

Golden Gate Fields, located by the Bay along the border of Berkeley and Albany, has drawn protests recently from animal rights activists in the wake of the deaths of racehorses there.

The calendar on Golden Gate Fields' website shows races planned through Oct. 2. No other details were immediately available for when the track will close.

