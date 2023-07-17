Reports, proclamation lead light Danville council agenda

The Danville Town Council is set to review the latest on the town's investment portfolio over the past quarter, as well as predictions for the coming months, as part of a series of informational reports at its meeting Tuesday.

Councilmembers will hear a staff report on the performance of their assets for the quarter ending on June 30 in a quarterly investment report from Chandler Asset Management.

The report includes discussions of the current financial climate throughout the country, with an economic update on the status of jobs, housing, consumer confidence, inflation, gross domestic product and activity at the Federal Reserve.

The total for the town's local agency investment fund is $18,719,148 as of May, with $75,270 managed by Chandler.

"The primary investment objectives of the Town of Danville are to preserve principal and to maintain adequate liquidity to meet the Town's cash flow requirements," staff wrote in the presentation prepared for the upcoming meeting. "The Town expects to achieve a rate of return which is consistent with its primary objectives."