News

San Ramon commission to consider AT&T equipment replacement at EBMUD property

Chevron Park redevelopment workshop also on agenda

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 17, 2023, 4:32 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The existing monopoles at a wireless telecommunications facility on property leased by AT&T Mobility could be removed and replaced with upgraded equipment. (Image courtesy City of San Ramon)

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set Tuesday to discuss a request to replace wireless telecommunications infrastructure at a site in the southern portion of the city near Dougherty Valley.

AT&T Mobility is requesting approval of a permit that would allow for the removal of two 13-foot monopoles at a facility in southern San Ramon to be replaced with 21-foot monopoles with additional antennas. (Image courtesy City of San Ramon)

The 17.23-acre site at 9850 Alcosta Blvd. is owned by the East Bay Municipal Utility District and consists of open space as well as two water storage tanks in the southwest portion of the property, as well as the current wireless telecommunications facility on the northern side of the site.

AT&T Mobility is requesting city officials review and approve a land-use permit that would allow removal and replacement of some of the existing equipment -- consisting of two 13-foot monopoles with six panel antennas -- with new, 21-foot monopoles that incorporate eight panel antennas and 12 remote radio units.

The application was filed on March 29, but deemed incomplete by the city's Planning Services Division on April 24, with staff requesting clarifications and additional application materials. The application was considered complete as of June 12, after revised project plans and additional materials were submitted by AT&T Mobility.

Other aspects of the current facility, such as the site layout, would remain unchanged under the proposed replacement plan. However, the application is considered a major modification to the existing and previously approved site, with the height of the monopoles increasing by more than 10%.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Planning commissioners are set to consider the proposed upgrade at their next regular meeting on Tuesday (July 18) at 6 p.m. The agenda is available here.

In other business

* Officials with Sunset Development are set to present proposed plans for a mixed-use development at Chevron Park, with commissioners providing feedback during a study session.

* Commissioner Jean Kuznik will be sworn in for an additional term, after being selected from a pool of applicants for the seat by the City Council during a special meeting on June 30.

* Commissioners will nominate and select a new chair and vice chair on the body for the next year.

* The commission will recognize outgoing chair Gary Alpert for his leadership of the body over the past year.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

San Ramon commission to consider AT&T equipment replacement at EBMUD property

Chevron Park redevelopment workshop also on agenda

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 17, 2023, 4:32 pm

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set Tuesday to discuss a request to replace wireless telecommunications infrastructure at a site in the southern portion of the city near Dougherty Valley.

The 17.23-acre site at 9850 Alcosta Blvd. is owned by the East Bay Municipal Utility District and consists of open space as well as two water storage tanks in the southwest portion of the property, as well as the current wireless telecommunications facility on the northern side of the site.

AT&T Mobility is requesting city officials review and approve a land-use permit that would allow removal and replacement of some of the existing equipment -- consisting of two 13-foot monopoles with six panel antennas -- with new, 21-foot monopoles that incorporate eight panel antennas and 12 remote radio units.

The application was filed on March 29, but deemed incomplete by the city's Planning Services Division on April 24, with staff requesting clarifications and additional application materials. The application was considered complete as of June 12, after revised project plans and additional materials were submitted by AT&T Mobility.

Other aspects of the current facility, such as the site layout, would remain unchanged under the proposed replacement plan. However, the application is considered a major modification to the existing and previously approved site, with the height of the monopoles increasing by more than 10%.

Planning commissioners are set to consider the proposed upgrade at their next regular meeting on Tuesday (July 18) at 6 p.m. The agenda is available here.

In other business

* Officials with Sunset Development are set to present proposed plans for a mixed-use development at Chevron Park, with commissioners providing feedback during a study session.

* Commissioner Jean Kuznik will be sworn in for an additional term, after being selected from a pool of applicants for the seat by the City Council during a special meeting on June 30.

* Commissioners will nominate and select a new chair and vice chair on the body for the next year.

* The commission will recognize outgoing chair Gary Alpert for his leadership of the body over the past year.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.