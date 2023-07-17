San Ramon commission to consider AT&T equipment replacement at EBMUD property

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set Tuesday to discuss a request to replace wireless telecommunications infrastructure at a site in the southern portion of the city near Dougherty Valley.

The 17.23-acre site at 9850 Alcosta Blvd. is owned by the East Bay Municipal Utility District and consists of open space as well as two water storage tanks in the southwest portion of the property, as well as the current wireless telecommunications facility on the northern side of the site.

AT&T Mobility is requesting city officials review and approve a land-use permit that would allow removal and replacement of some of the existing equipment -- consisting of two 13-foot monopoles with six panel antennas -- with new, 21-foot monopoles that incorporate eight panel antennas and 12 remote radio units.

The application was filed on March 29, but deemed incomplete by the city's Planning Services Division on April 24, with staff requesting clarifications and additional application materials. The application was considered complete as of June 12, after revised project plans and additional materials were submitted by AT&T Mobility.

Other aspects of the current facility, such as the site layout, would remain unchanged under the proposed replacement plan. However, the application is considered a major modification to the existing and previously approved site, with the height of the monopoles increasing by more than 10%.