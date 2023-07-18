News

Dog found in box truck by San Ramon police up for adoption

Six-year-old pit bull mix seeking home at county animal shelter since last year

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Dexter, a 6-year-old pit bull mix found by SRPD officers in a box truck on a hot day last fall, remains up for adoption at the county animal shelter. (Photo courtesy Contra Costa Animal Services)

A dog rescued by San Ramon police from an enclosed vehicle in the middle of a hot day last fall remains up for adoption at the county animal shelter and ready for a new home, according to department officials on Facebook.

A 6-year-old pit bull mix was found by officers with the San Ramon Police Department on Sept. 8, 2022 in the late morning inside an enclosed box truck at Longleaf Circle as temperatures rose to more than 85 degrees, with the dog's owner subsequently being cited for animal endangerment.

The dog, Dexter, was confiscated by police following the owner's citation. He is now among the pets up for adoption at Contra Costa Animal Services, having been at the shelter since shortly after he was taken by SRPD officers, according to his profile from the shelter.

The shelter describes him as enjoying downtime, but having a "playful side" and enjoying fetch, tug-of-war, and bringing smiles to people's faces with a wagging tail. His profile and adoption information are available here.

Jeanita Lyman
