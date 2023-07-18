Pleasanton Preps: Tri-Valley Babe Ruth all-stars competing for spot in World Series

The team opened the tournament with a 5-0 win over Oakland, then followed with an 8-1 win over the team from Belmateo (think Belmont and San Mateo). That sent them to the title game where they beat Oakland 11-0 on a nifty no-hitter from Gavin McMillan.

Last week the team captured the Northern California championship, going 3-0 in the tournament held in Woodland -- the same spot the 14-year-old team started their run last summer.

Fast forward to this year and it is the Tri-Valley 13-year-old all-star team that may be making another run to the World Series.

Last year the Tri-Valley Babe Ruth 14-year-old all-star team lived the dream summer, winning the NorCal and then Pacific Southwest Regionals to advance to the Babe Ruth World Series.

"I didn't know much coming in, but once we got to playing baseball, we could hit," Crabill said.

When looking at the scores, one thing quickly became evident, as is usually the case when you average eight runs per game.

"Basically, I had one week with the team before the NorCal tournament," Crabill said. "Most of the kids were new to me."

Last year's coach of the 14s -- Andrew Crabill -- had basically been with the World Series champs for over a year and knew what he had coming into the postseason.

Due to the lopsided scores, Tri-Valley was able to use McMillan on the mound in all three games -- and his final numbers were amazing: 14 innings pitched, three hits allowed, zero earned runs allowed and 23 strikeouts.

When Tri-Valley was in the field, it was all about McMillan. The 6-foot-6 freshman to be at Monte Vista was too much for the opposition in all three games.

Smith went 6-for-9 in the tournament, driving in four runs and scoring four times. Yumoto was the leadoff hitter and table setter for Tri-Valley, going 4-for-9. Finally, Goins was 3-for-8 from his No. 3 spot, getting a double and a triple.

Tri-Valley opens play on Monday (July 24), taking on Simi Valley in a 10 a.m. contest. Also entered in the regionals are: Central California No. 1 (Madera), Taft (host), Hawaii, Arizona, Central California No. 2 (Orcutt), Southern California (Torrance), Utah and Nevada (South Reno).

"I know the level of ballplayer that comes out the Tri-Valley program is pretty high," Crabill said. "I feel confident, and I want the kids to feel like they are one of the teams to beat."

"From a team perspective, I am happy to have the two weeks off," Crabill said. "Spending more together is beneficial to these kids. We need to be better in the regionals."

The competition definitely steps up here with a World Series berth at stake. It has been a benefit for the Tri-Valley squad to have a break after the NorCal tourney.

Next up is a trip to Taft for the Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament in the week ahead (July 23-29) at Monty Reedy Field.

Pleasanton Preps: Tri-Valley Babe Ruth all-stars competing for spot in World Series

13-year-olds open play in regionals next week

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 18, 2023, 4:29 pm

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email [email protected]