Collection of beloved Barbie dolls on display in Pleasanton

Stoneridge Creek resident showing off her classics

by Josie de la Torre / Pleasanton Weekly

Dottie Soule is displaying her collection for Barbie dolls at the Stoneridge Creek senior living community in Pleasanton. (Photo by Josie de la Torre)

As "Barbie" continues to dominate at the box office, Pleasanton resident Dorothy "Dottie" Soule is displaying her collection of more than 100 classic Barbie dolls at Stoneridge Creek.

The Barbie collection will remain on display through August. (Photo by Josie de la Torre)

From the Barbie Elvis line to the Hollywood Legend gift set of "The Wizard of Oz" and many others, Soule said she has been a proud "Barbie Girl".

"I have four daughters and when they were kids, I used to give them Barbies as presents and then make clothes for them all. When they were all grown up and out of the house, I started thinking about Barbie again and started collecting," Soule said.

Soule saw the movie on opening weekend with her daughters and thought she would showcase her love for the plastic doll she's collected for more than 50 years.

"It was kind of different. We didn't know what to expect but it was so fun because we went to THE LOT in City Center in San Ramon opening night. We watched all the people going into the movie, they were all dressed like Barbie and dressed in pink. And even the guys, there were men dressed like Ken," Soule said.

Other dolls featured in Soule's display are the Marilyn Monroe Barbie dolls, Bob Mackie Barbie dolls and some Harley-Davidson Barbie dolls. Her collection will be exhibited until the end of August at the Stoneridge Creek senior living community in Pleasanton.

