San Ramon business unveiling new mural

A new wall mural will be revealed at the European Autotech repair shop during a ribbon-cutting ceremony later this month, with organizers inviting the San Ramon community to celebrate the shop's exterior artwork.

European Autotech collaborated with John Osgood, the mural artist for California Mural Art in Danville, to create the painting through their shared passions for creativity and community engagement. The group specializes in creating murals that grace landscapes with a commitment to delivering exceptional craftsmanship to its clients.

"John's unique style and passion for our project were evident from the moment we connected," Eric Laviolette, general manager of European Autotech, said in a press release. "He adeptly blended the heritage of our Porsche history, the racing culture, and the essence of San Ramon seamlessly into the design."

For 40 years, European Autotech has been an automotive repair and modification facility that prioritizes its relationship and satisfaction with customers. The shop underwent renovations in the summer of 2022 to focus on performance modifications and serving the racing community, with the new mural aiming to enhance that vision.

"As a business with no street presence or foot traffic, we depend solely on word-of-mouth referrals and advertising," Laviolette said. "The inspiration for this mural came to us as we observed the captivating street art on other businesses throughout the Bay Area. It was then we realized that our expansive wall in our parking lot offered the perfect canvas for an exceptional mural."