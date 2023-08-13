Arts

Danville students design newest community pianos

Youth artists draw inspiration from favorite musicals

by Joseph Chiu / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 13, 2023, 3:04 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A piano designed by Jiya Chauhan with inspiration drawn from "The Sound of Music". (Photo courtesy Town of Danville)

Two Danville students were selected to paint a community piano depicting their favorite play, book, musical or song. The finished works are currently on display outside of the Danville Community Center and the Veterans Memorial Building.

Piano inspiration drawn from the "Hamilton" musical by Emmeline Millington. (Photo courtesy Town of Danville)

Pedestrians and visitors are invited to stop by the pianos to admire the artwork and sit down to play music on the keys at any time of the day. The pianos are naturally inviting for people to stop and look at them, as most don't hesitate to sit down and start playing, according to Danville performing arts coordinator John Dunn.

"The pianos bring an interactivity for passersby and allow them to express themselves freely, while providing joy and music to the nearby community," Dunn told DanvilleSanRamon. "We hope the pianos allow local patrons to take a break in their day to escape within the keys of the piano."

At the Danville Community Center, a piano was designed by student artist Jiya Chauhan based on the "Do-Re-Mi" song from "The Sound of Music", which was inspired by Maria Augusta Von Trapp's book "The Story of the Trapp Family Singers." The back of the piano features a silhouette of Von Trapp, as well as decorations filled with flowers and musical notes around the piano to represent a harmonious life.

At the Veterans Memorial Building, student artist Emmeline Millington was inspired by the musical "Hamilton". The pages painted on the piano consist of different lyrics and quotes from Millington's favorite characters in the musical, finished off with a silhouette of Hamilton's iconic star depicted on the back of the piano.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"For me, I like how the pianos have the ability to grab anyone's attention and get them to take a break and engage with something that can impact their day and the days of those around them," Dunn said.

The pianos are on display until mid-October. Visit danville.ca.gov/arts for more information on the community pianos and other art projects displayed throughout Danville.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Danville students design newest community pianos

Youth artists draw inspiration from favorite musicals

by Joseph Chiu / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 13, 2023, 3:04 pm

Two Danville students were selected to paint a community piano depicting their favorite play, book, musical or song. The finished works are currently on display outside of the Danville Community Center and the Veterans Memorial Building.

Pedestrians and visitors are invited to stop by the pianos to admire the artwork and sit down to play music on the keys at any time of the day. The pianos are naturally inviting for people to stop and look at them, as most don't hesitate to sit down and start playing, according to Danville performing arts coordinator John Dunn.

"The pianos bring an interactivity for passersby and allow them to express themselves freely, while providing joy and music to the nearby community," Dunn told DanvilleSanRamon. "We hope the pianos allow local patrons to take a break in their day to escape within the keys of the piano."

At the Danville Community Center, a piano was designed by student artist Jiya Chauhan based on the "Do-Re-Mi" song from "The Sound of Music", which was inspired by Maria Augusta Von Trapp's book "The Story of the Trapp Family Singers." The back of the piano features a silhouette of Von Trapp, as well as decorations filled with flowers and musical notes around the piano to represent a harmonious life.

At the Veterans Memorial Building, student artist Emmeline Millington was inspired by the musical "Hamilton". The pages painted on the piano consist of different lyrics and quotes from Millington's favorite characters in the musical, finished off with a silhouette of Hamilton's iconic star depicted on the back of the piano.

"For me, I like how the pianos have the ability to grab anyone's attention and get them to take a break and engage with something that can impact their day and the days of those around them," Dunn said.

The pianos are on display until mid-October. Visit danville.ca.gov/arts for more information on the community pianos and other art projects displayed throughout Danville.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.