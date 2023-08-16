Hear it 'Through The Grapevine'

"When you are a small business you care about the community around you. It's what separates you from a big corporate entity, is that you genuinely give back to your community and you care about it," she said.

They spotlight the movers and shakers of the region while helping to bridge the gap between the historic wine country and the newer, bustling downtown business community. "In a lot of ways hospitality touches so many different businesses, it doesn't have to exist in just food and beverage," Vento-Chun said, noting that small business in particular relies heavily on building relationships with consumers.

While the true origins of the show were a little more complex, the organic chemistry between hosts Jeremy Troupe-Masi, Savannah Vento-Chun and Matt Souza certainly gives listeners the sense that it was that simple.

It was the first podcast venture for all three of them, according to Troupe-Masi, but they felt passionate about telling the stories of the Livermore Valley through this medium.

A Livermore resident, sommelier and hospitality professional, Troupe-Masi told the Weekly the show started out largely focused on the Livermore Valley wine industry and aimed to expand the region's reach and establish a stronger identity as a destination for wine enthusiasts of all types.

Troupe-Masi -- who is also the director of hospitality for Darcie Kent Vineyards and creator of the JTM In The Kitchen line of spice blends -- is one of the founders of the podcast and the only one of the current hosts who has been involved since the very beginning.

First launched in 2019, the podcast has featured several guests well-known to the Livermore community including Aimee and Bryan Wingen of Wingen Bakery, Phil Long of Longevity Wines, Karl Wente of Wente Vineyards, Aurora Nava of Flaca's Salsa and more recently, AJ Wright of AJ's Bike Service, among many others.

With the support of Advance Creative, the three hosts have found their rhythm and despite the previous turnover, Troupe-Masi said he feels like Souza and Vento-Chun are "here to stay".

The show has both audio and video components and is recorded at Livermore-based video production agency Advance Creative. The visual element of the show was introduced in an effort to increase accessibility. Vento-Chun said a friend of hers who is deaf brought the idea to her attention which has helped the show grow even more.

"If I'm being honest, I was super hesitant about it because I just didn't know how it was going to play out. But it's worked out really, really well in my opinion and we've had some great conversations and it's really gotten us closer to where I think we want to be anyway," Vento-Chun said of the show's progression.

While the hosts have rotated over the years, storytelling has remained at the heart of the show's mission. But once Souza -- who owns CrossFit Livermore -- came on board, the conversations evolved from mostly food and wine culture to small business overall.

"Generally as a region of makers, we have a lot of brilliant and amazing craftsmen and women," Troupe-Masi said. "We are one of the few regions that still produce things and relative to not getting our spotlight -- the Napas of the world and particularly wine country and hospitality-centric destinations -- what builds those are the stories they tell and we didn't feel like anyone was telling our stories."

In the meantime, they plan to keep recording. "If we win, if the podcast wins, then we all win because we are the sum of our parts," Troupe-Masi said of the community.

Other goals for the show include securing sponsorships and monetizing the podcast as well as growing the brand into a larger media entity. While Souza is already his own boss, Troupe-Masi and Vento-Chun both said they hope to eventually reach a place where they can also work for themselves.

The event sold out, with more than 120 people gathering at Almost Famous Wine Lounge in Livermore to network and mingle. The mixer brought together listeners and business leaders -- many of whom have been guests on the podcast -- for an evening of entertainment, connection and of course wine.

"I truly can't imagine any other place in the Bay Area where we would be this happy," Troupe-Masi said of himself and his wife.

Souza is the only Livermore native among the trio, with Vento-Chun originally hailing from Patterson and Troupe-Masi from Fremont. However, the two transplants have planted roots in Livermore with their respective spouses in recent years and have made numerous local connections largely through their work in hospitality and wine.

"Without Advance Creative, there's a good chance the podcast would have died just because of how time-consuming it is," Troupe-Masi said, noting that he's glad he learned the editing process but he's happy to no longer have it as a task on his plate.

Another element of time involved editing the podcast, which Troupe-Masi did himself for the first few seasons. He said it would take him around three to four hours a week to get it ready for distribution. Since connecting with the production company, he's been able to hand over those responsibilities to their team.

"I never wanted to stop the podcast because I never wanted to stop the habit," he said. "Whether it was a 16-episode season or just recording the podcast, it was important that I stayed doing it so I forced myself to make time and quite frankly, during the pandemic there was a lot of time."

"This is something that we're taking the time out for because we really believe in and we're really passionate about it because I think the messaging and what we're trying to accomplish here is very important to all three of us," Vento-Chun said.

Troupe-Masi and Vento-Chun agreed that one of the biggest obstacles they face is scheduling -- and not just guests to be interviewed but actually making time within their individual schedules to record while juggling regular jobs, families and other obligations.

Hear it 'Through The Grapevine'

Local podcast spotlights small business, wine culture in Livermore Valley