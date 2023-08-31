Bay Club acquires Crow Canyon Country Club

Crow Canyon Country Club is in new ownership hands, with The Bay Club announcing Thursday it has acquired the sports and special events venue in Danville as the first milestone of major growth planned for the San Francisco-based company.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Bay Club officials said they plan to invest millions of dollars in facility renovations and expansion at Crow Canyon, though specifics have not yet been confirmed.
"Our focus on growth remains resolute as we welcome Crow Canyon into the Bay Club family. This acquisition heralds a series of upcoming additions set to fortify our portfolio over the next 12 to 18 months," Bay Club President and CEO Matthew Stevens said in a press release Thursday afternoon.
"Crow Canyon provides a natural extension of our presence along the East Bay 680 corridor, being equidistant to our existing 180,000 square foot clubs in Walnut Creek and Pleasanton, further strengthening our active lifestyle portfolio throughout the Bay Area," Stevens added.
Located on Silver Lake Drive just off Crow Canyon Road in Danville near the San Ramon border, Crow Canyon Country Club features an 18-hole golf course (par-69), tennis courts, aquatics and fitness amenities, in addition to special events and restaurant facilities. It is part of a gated community that includes the Crow Canyon Country Club Estates neighborhood.
Bay Club's acquisition of the venue from Invited Clubs closed on Thursday, representatives said.
Touching on possible plans ahead, Bay Club officials said, "After distilling insights from employees and members, Bay Club plans to continue their investment in the East Bay by embarking on a multimillion-dollar facility expansion of Crow Canyon."
This marks the first golf club acquisition in the Tri-Valley for Bay Club, which was in negotiations to potentially purchase The Club at Castlewood in Pleasanton in 2019 before Castlewood owner-members voted against pursuing the deal. The company entered into the Pleasanton market one year earlier, buying the ClubSport fitness and tennis facility on Johnson Drive adjacent to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.
Bay Club, which owns facilities in the Bay Area, Southern California and Oregon, eyes expanding its operations this year to include more than 25 locations with 11 campuses, 135,000 members and more than 4,000 employees, representatives said. The Crow Canyon purchase is "an exciting glimpse into what lies ahead," they added.
"We remain on course to reinvest $150M+ into our existing portfolio, which started in late 2022," said Jennifer Steichen, Bay Club's chief operating officer. "Acquisitions like Crow Canyon are simply incremental to our reinvestment commitment to our core members and clubs."
