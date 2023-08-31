Bay Club acquires Crow Canyon Country Club

Crow Canyon Country Club is in new ownership hands, with The Bay Club announcing Thursday it has acquired the sports and special events venue in Danville as the first milestone of major growth planned for the San Francisco-based company.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Bay Club officials said they plan to invest millions of dollars in facility renovations and expansion at Crow Canyon, though specifics have not yet been confirmed.

"Our focus on growth remains resolute as we welcome Crow Canyon into the Bay Club family. This acquisition heralds a series of upcoming additions set to fortify our portfolio over the next 12 to 18 months," Bay Club President and CEO Matthew Stevens said in a press release Thursday afternoon.

"Crow Canyon provides a natural extension of our presence along the East Bay 680 corridor, being equidistant to our existing 180,000 square foot clubs in Walnut Creek and Pleasanton, further strengthening our active lifestyle portfolio throughout the Bay Area," Stevens added.

Located on Silver Lake Drive just off Crow Canyon Road in Danville near the San Ramon border, Crow Canyon Country Club features an 18-hole golf course (par-69), tennis courts, aquatics and fitness amenities, in addition to special events and restaurant facilities. It is part of a gated community that includes the Crow Canyon Country Club Estates neighborhood.