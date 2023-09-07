Country Club Elementary principal Glaser departing for county job

Country Club Elementary School families are set to see a change soon in the school's leadership following an announcement from the current principal that she will be leaving the position for a role in the county office of education.
The announcement came early in the current school year and nearly a decade into Christy Glaser's tenure at the helm of the San Ramon school after more than two decades with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.
"It has been an honor and a joy to serve this community for the past 9 years," Glaser said in the announcement to Country Club Elementary families. "Your children have brought immeasurable light into my life, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of their educational journey. The support you've given, not just to me but to our school as a whole, has created a place where everyone feels seen, heard, and loved."
The news comes following Glaser's acceptance of a new position with the Contra Costa County Office of Education as a literacy instructional lead, she said.
"We wish her the very best in this next step in her career and know that she will be an excellent resource in her new role with the CCCOE," SRVUSD communications director Ilana Israel Samuels said.
Glaser is set to remain at the helm of Country Club Elementary until the district identifies and hires a replacement. Samuels said that recruitment is underway for her successor, with Glaser telling families that she would provide the latest updates on the recruitment process for their next principal as details become available.
"As I transition to my new role, please know that the Cougar spirit will forever remain in my heart," Glaser said. "I am grateful to each of you for contributing to this amazing chapter of my life."
Registered user
San Ramon Valley High School
on Sep 8, 2023 at 6:31 am
Registered user
on Sep 8, 2023 at 6:31 am
First, resigning a Principal job three weeks into the school year is low class. Second, a record number of administrators have left the district since Malloy took over. Third, this same Principal has been criticized lately for her over the top LGBTQ+ policies for elementary school kids. is this connected?
There are many questions this article doesn’t address. Are all these items connected?
San Ramon
San Ramon
on Sep 8, 2023 at 1:01 pm
Registered user
on Sep 8, 2023 at 1:01 pm
Glaser is an excellent principal, that was forced out by M4L parents. As a principal she was brilliant, caring and intuitive, with an emphasis on literacy and the acceptance and love for all her students.
That particular group of parents drove out an excellent teacher, now it's time for the parents that care, but don’t want to get involved, to get off your (word removed) and start fighting.
Danville
Danville
on Sep 8, 2023 at 9:19 pm
Registered user
on Sep 8, 2023 at 9:19 pm
Depending on the radicalism profile of Christy Glaser’s replacement, this may be very good news for Country Club Elementary students and parents.
It was Glaser and instructional coach Korby Saunders who presented “Affirming LGBTQ+ Identities in the Elementary Grades” for a 2020 session of the “National Council of Teachers of English” (!). Therein, they described “their experiences of queering the classroom.”
The mechanism for that indoctrination of kids, all the way down to the 4 and 5-year-olds in transition kindergarten, has been LGBTQ picture-story book read-alouds in captive-audience classrooms. See Web Link .
Attentive, caring Country Club parents — and SRVUSD parents at large — have increasingly opposed such manipulation of young minds by adult activists, especially those among the District’s gender benders.
Christy Glaser has herself been the designated Country Club coordinator for “Gender Support Plans” implemented there ( Web Link ). “Gender Spectrum,” itself an activist gender-bender outfit based in San Leandro, provides the assessment form for these plans ( Web Link ). SRVUSD perversely refuses to notify parents of such plans being undertaken unless the child gives permission.
Based on the large (over) compensation amounts provided to Contra Costa County Education Office employees ( Web Link ), Glaser may now see an increase from her listed 2022 SRVUSD total compensation of $216,987 ( Web Link ).
It remains to be seen how much of her “social-justice” warfare and “queering the classroom” activism will now afflict other County school districts — and how much of it will continue in the SRVUSD.
San Ramon
San Ramon
on Sep 9, 2023 at 3:24 pm
Registered user
on Sep 9, 2023 at 3:24 pm
We are losing excellent educators because of the unhinged community members. Like the other commenters right above me. Add Hate groups like M4L, and we are making the news for the wrong reasons. It’s embarrassing.
Registered user
San Ramon Valley High School
on Sep 11, 2023 at 7:17 am
Registered user
on Sep 11, 2023 at 7:17 am
@C Sherman
I find your use of the word "unhinged" to be ironic. @Mike Arata is posting opinions supported by evidence while you are ranting, attempting to insight violence (poorly), making personal attacks, and generally not adding anything of value to the conversation. To start, there are zero facts anywhere that Glaser was fired. Nothing in this article even comes close to suggesting that . Claiming otherwise without any evidence other than your own delusions while baselessly attacking another is far from "hinged."
Registered user
San Ramon Valley High School
on Sep 11, 2023 at 9:10 am
Registered user
on Sep 11, 2023 at 9:10 am
incite not insight. Sorry! Voice typing doesn't always work!
Danville
Danville
on Sep 12, 2023 at 1:58 pm
Registered user
on Sep 12, 2023 at 1:58 pm
Yeonmi Park, a remarkable young woman who escaped from North Korea to China at age 13 in 2007, was then able to leave China for South Korea in 2009. In 2014, she came to New York. She enrolled at Columbia University in 2016, graduating there in 2020.
Park’s second book, “While Time Remains,” describes the hatred for America and Western ideals she encountered at Columbia as comparable to the vicious propaganda campaigns she’d experienced as a child in North Korea. She encapsulates Columbia’s “safe space” groupthink as representing the inverse of Ben Shapiro’s formulation (“Facts Don’t Care About Your Feelings”), characterizing Columbia as a place where “FEELINGS DON’T CARE ABOUT FACTS.”
That’s the pernicious case with most of American academia these days. SRVUSD’s own such problems are reflected in cheerleader C Sherman’s feelings vs. facts comments above, in referring to responsible and truly caring parents — those who want local schools to educate students in knowledge and skills rather than critical race theory ( Web Link ) and “LGBTQ+” indoctrination ( Web Link ) — as “unhinged” and as members of “Hate groups like M4L” (Moms for Liberty).
Genuinely unhinged external interests and actors — e.g. CTA unionists along with PFLAG, GLSEN, “Gender Spectrum” activists, et al. — have undue influence over SRVUSD programs and practices, in some cases via PTA membership concentrations and stacked site councils/committees.
M4L is designated officially as a “hate” group by the defamation machine known as the Southern Poverty Law Center. SPLC’s grossly INtolerant “Teaching Tolerance” program has been rebranded as “Learning for Justice.” SPLC’s founder, Morris Dees, was fired in 2019, due to his own outfit's misogyny and racism becoming all too public, not to mention the organization’s $162 million stash held in offshore accounts.
See also Web Link .