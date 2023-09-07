Country Club Elementary principal Glaser departing for county job

Country Club Elementary School families are set to see a change soon in the school's leadership following an announcement from the current principal that she will be leaving the position for a role in the county office of education.

The announcement came early in the current school year and nearly a decade into Christy Glaser's tenure at the helm of the San Ramon school after more than two decades with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

"It has been an honor and a joy to serve this community for the past 9 years," Glaser said in the announcement to Country Club Elementary families. "Your children have brought immeasurable light into my life, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of their educational journey. The support you've given, not just to me but to our school as a whole, has created a place where everyone feels seen, heard, and loved."

The news comes following Glaser's acceptance of a new position with the Contra Costa County Office of Education as a literacy instructional lead, she said.

"We wish her the very best in this next step in her career and know that she will be an excellent resource in her new role with the CCCOE," SRVUSD communications director Ilana Israel Samuels said.