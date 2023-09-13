News

Diablo Valley College faculty member, coach charged with human trafficking

Accused of forcing two victims into prostitution

by Bay City News Service

Diablo Valley College sign at the entrance in Pleasant Hill. (Photo by Harika Maddala / Bay City News)

A Diablo Valley College faculty member and track coach has been charged with human trafficking, pimping and other offenses for allegedly making two female victims commit crimes of prostitution, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Kyle Lee Whitmore, a 39-year-old Crockett resident, was arrested last Thursday after one of the victims reported the case to authorities at DVC, a community college based in Pleasant Hill, prosecutors said.

Investigators identified a second victim and Whitmore was taken into custody. He was charged Monday and was set for arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Martinez.

A spokesperson for the Contra Costa Community College District, which oversees DVC, said in a statement that some of the offenses involved a student at the school and that Whitmore -- a tenured communications faculty member and former coach -- was placed on administrative leave following his arrest. It is unclear what connection, if any, Whitmore had to DVC's satellite campus in San Ramon.

"The District is grateful to staff who, through proper training, were able to identify a serious situation and quickly report it to our Police Services, who subsequently communicated with the Sheriff's Office and District Attorney," the community college district's statement said.

"The District is devastated by the seriousness of the allegations that have been raised thus far. The safety of our students and staff is our main priority. We take seriously any accusations of inappropriate behavior by our employees and honor the expectation that our students, staff, and visitors have to be safe when they visit our campuses," the statement said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office investigation division at 925-313-2600. People wanting to report human trafficking cases in the county can call a District Attorney's Office hotline at 925-957-8658 or a national hotline at 211.

