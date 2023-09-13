Diablo Valley College faculty member, coach charged with human trafficking

A Diablo Valley College faculty member and track coach has been charged with human trafficking, pimping and other offenses for allegedly making two female victims commit crimes of prostitution, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Kyle Lee Whitmore, a 39-year-old Crockett resident, was arrested last Thursday after one of the victims reported the case to authorities at DVC, a community college based in Pleasant Hill, prosecutors said.

Investigators identified a second victim and Whitmore was taken into custody. He was charged Monday and was set for arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Martinez.

A spokesperson for the Contra Costa Community College District, which oversees DVC, said in a statement that some of the offenses involved a student at the school and that Whitmore -- a tenured communications faculty member and former coach -- was placed on administrative leave following his arrest. It is unclear what connection, if any, Whitmore had to DVC's satellite campus in San Ramon.

"The District is grateful to staff who, through proper training, were able to identify a serious situation and quickly report it to our Police Services, who subsequently communicated with the Sheriff's Office and District Attorney," the community college district's statement said.