News

Inmate accused of killing cellmate at Santa Rita Jail

Cause of death remains under investigation

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 14, 2023, 9:18 pm 3
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A homicide investigation is underway after a 39-year-old inmate at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin died on Wednesday, authorities said.

(Stock image)

Yuri Brand, of El Cerrito, was found unresponsive in his cell about 12:23 p.m. during a routine check by deputies, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. Life-saving measures were performed by deputies and paramedics, but Brand died at the scene.

A homicide complaint has been submitted against Brand's cellmate, Bryson Levy, 33, of Oakland, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Levy is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 18 in Alameda County Superior Court.

The cause of death is unknown and will be determined by the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau.

Brand was being held at the jail after being arrested Sept. 8 by Piedmont police for trespassing and violating his post-release community supervision, the sheriff's office said. Levy had been jailed by Oakland police on Tuesday for vandalism and violating conditions of his parole.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Inmate accused of killing cellmate at Santa Rita Jail

Cause of death remains under investigation

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 14, 2023, 9:18 pm

A homicide investigation is underway after a 39-year-old inmate at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin died on Wednesday, authorities said.

Yuri Brand, of El Cerrito, was found unresponsive in his cell about 12:23 p.m. during a routine check by deputies, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. Life-saving measures were performed by deputies and paramedics, but Brand died at the scene.

A homicide complaint has been submitted against Brand's cellmate, Bryson Levy, 33, of Oakland, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Levy is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 18 in Alameda County Superior Court.

The cause of death is unknown and will be determined by the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau.

Brand was being held at the jail after being arrested Sept. 8 by Piedmont police for trespassing and violating his post-release community supervision, the sheriff's office said. Levy had been jailed by Oakland police on Tuesday for vandalism and violating conditions of his parole.

Comments

Malcolm Hex
Registered user
San Ramon
on Sep 14, 2023 at 11:29 pm
Malcolm Hex, San Ramon
Registered user
on Sep 14, 2023 at 11:29 pm

Brand was being held at the jail after being arrested Sept. 8 by Piedmont police for trespassing and violating his post-release community supervision.

And while in jail, Brand got his clock cleaned by his cell mate, which resulted in Brand’s death. It is sad that the young man died; however, had he not violated the law prior to his jail stay, he would still be alive today.

But I’m quite sure the anti-cops out there will point the blame at the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office for the death of Mr. Brand.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Paul Clark
Registered user
Danville
on Sep 15, 2023 at 10:06 am
Paul Clark, Danville
Registered user
on Sep 15, 2023 at 10:06 am

Sorry Malcolm,

But even people in jail for criminal activity deserve not to be killed while they're there. Whomever is responsible for "jail security" @ Santa Rita should be investigated for the death. The reasons for their being incarcerated have no bearing on their physical safety.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Malcolm Hex
Registered user
San Ramon
on Sep 15, 2023 at 2:11 pm
Malcolm Hex, San Ramon
Registered user
on Sep 15, 2023 at 2:11 pm

@Paul

I NEVER said Brand deserved his fait. But it was his criminal activity that lead to the circumstances while he was in jail.

And by the way, you have know idea who started the fight. For all we know, Brand's cellmate may have been defending himself.

We won't know this until we see the report.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.