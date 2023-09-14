Inmate accused of killing cellmate at Santa Rita Jail

A homicide investigation is underway after a 39-year-old inmate at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin died on Wednesday, authorities said.
Yuri Brand, of El Cerrito, was found unresponsive in his cell about 12:23 p.m. during a routine check by deputies, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. Life-saving measures were performed by deputies and paramedics, but Brand died at the scene.
A homicide complaint has been submitted against Brand's cellmate, Bryson Levy, 33, of Oakland, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Levy is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 18 in Alameda County Superior Court.
The cause of death is unknown and will be determined by the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau.
Brand was being held at the jail after being arrested Sept. 8 by Piedmont police for trespassing and violating his post-release community supervision, the sheriff's office said. Levy had been jailed by Oakland police on Tuesday for vandalism and violating conditions of his parole.
Comments
San Ramon
on Sep 14, 2023 at 11:29 pm
Brand was being held at the jail after being arrested Sept. 8 by Piedmont police for trespassing and violating his post-release community supervision.
And while in jail, Brand got his clock cleaned by his cell mate, which resulted in Brand’s death. It is sad that the young man died; however, had he not violated the law prior to his jail stay, he would still be alive today.
But I’m quite sure the anti-cops out there will point the blame at the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office for the death of Mr. Brand.
Danville
on Sep 15, 2023 at 10:06 am
Sorry Malcolm,
But even people in jail for criminal activity deserve not to be killed while they're there. Whomever is responsible for "jail security" @ Santa Rita should be investigated for the death. The reasons for their being incarcerated have no bearing on their physical safety.
San Ramon
on Sep 15, 2023 at 2:11 pm
@Paul
I NEVER said Brand deserved his fait. But it was his criminal activity that lead to the circumstances while he was in jail.
And by the way, you have know idea who started the fight. For all we know, Brand's cellmate may have been defending himself.
We won't know this until we see the report.