Playing 100 holes ... while running a marathon

As if the Hope 100 Golf Marathon weren't enough of a challenge, Scott Wall has decided to raise the stakes physically.

The Oakland resident and former All-American distance runner at the University of Oregon is taking part in the exhaustive golf fundraiser for Tri-Valley nonprofit Hope Hospice next month. But instead of just playing 100 holes in one day like his peers, Wall will also be running between shots for the whole course – the equivalent of 26 miles, or just shy of marathon distance.

"This unique challenge combines my two favorite sports and activities that I have been participating in for more than 25 years – golfing and running," Wall, 37, said in a statement. "Having had grandparents who were supported by hospice care in the past, I'm grateful to have the opportunity to unite my two favorite pastimes in service of this worthy cause."

Hope Hospice, which provides end-of-life services as well as education and other support for patients and their families in the Tri-Valley, is working to generate support for Wall's entry into the annual golf fundraiser, setting up a dollar-per-hole donation drive ($100 total) for Wall's feat. The nonprofit also notes that participant and sponsor spots remain available for the event.

Created in 2015 and designed as an endurance event to represent the exhaustive journey many people face at the end of life, the Hope 100 Golf Marathon sees entrants play 100 holes in a day at the Valley Course at The Club at Castlewood. This year's event is set for Oct. 23.