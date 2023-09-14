News

Rock and Stroll returning to downtown Danville

Popular fall food, beverage and entertainment event set for Sept. 21

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 14, 2023, 5:32 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Organizers with the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce are preparing for this year's Fall Rock and Stroll event, which is set to return with expanded entertainment options and introductions to some of the town's new businesses.

The event is set to feature a range of food options from local businesses, as well as craft beer and wine tasting, alongside music, trolley rides, and discounts aimed at drawing shoppers to local businesses.

Through Thursday (Sept. 14), the $45 tickets are available without convenience fees at danvilleareachamber.com

Attendees will have their choice of two different check-in sites -- the Veterans' Memorial Building at 400 Hartz Ave. or the Barnyard Epicurean wine bar inside Danville Livery at 400 Sycamore Valley Road -- for the event scheduled for 5:30- 8:30 p.m. next Thursday (Sept. 21) in downtown Danville.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Rock and Stroll returning to downtown Danville

Popular fall food, beverage and entertainment event set for Sept. 21

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 14, 2023, 5:32 am

Organizers with the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce are preparing for this year's Fall Rock and Stroll event, which is set to return with expanded entertainment options and introductions to some of the town's new businesses.

The event is set to feature a range of food options from local businesses, as well as craft beer and wine tasting, alongside music, trolley rides, and discounts aimed at drawing shoppers to local businesses.

Through Thursday (Sept. 14), the $45 tickets are available without convenience fees at danvilleareachamber.com

Attendees will have their choice of two different check-in sites -- the Veterans' Memorial Building at 400 Hartz Ave. or the Barnyard Epicurean wine bar inside Danville Livery at 400 Sycamore Valley Road -- for the event scheduled for 5:30- 8:30 p.m. next Thursday (Sept. 21) in downtown Danville.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.