Rock and Stroll returning to downtown Danville

Organizers with the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce are preparing for this year's Fall Rock and Stroll event, which is set to return with expanded entertainment options and introductions to some of the town's new businesses.

The event is set to feature a range of food options from local businesses, as well as craft beer and wine tasting, alongside music, trolley rides, and discounts aimed at drawing shoppers to local businesses.

Through Thursday (Sept. 14), the $45 tickets are available without convenience fees at danvilleareachamber.com

Attendees will have their choice of two different check-in sites -- the Veterans' Memorial Building at 400 Hartz Ave. or the Barnyard Epicurean wine bar inside Danville Livery at 400 Sycamore Valley Road -- for the event scheduled for 5:30- 8:30 p.m. next Thursday (Sept. 21) in downtown Danville.