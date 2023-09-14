News

San Ramon teen arrested after gunfire along Bollinger Canyon Road

Bullets strike vehicle Wednesday night, per police

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

A local teenager was taken into custody in San Ramon early Thursday afternoon, following a shooting on one of the city's main roads that police responded to late the night before.

The arrest came amid an investigation that was spurred by the report of a shooting on Bollinger Canyon Road near Harcourt Way -- north of Windemere Ranch Middle School and Diablo Valley College's San Ramon campus -- with officers responding shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from San Ramon police on Thursday.

Police determined that a shooting had occurred upon arriving at the scene, with multiple shots being fired by someone inside one vehicle at another vehicle carrying a driver and four passengers inside. No significant injuries were reported by the driver or passengers despite the vehicle being struck by several bullets, police said.

The ensuing overnight investigation led to covert surveillance tactics being employed by the department's Investigations Division early Thursday morning to track a suspect's vehicle, following review of evidence at the scene and from the city's camera network, according to police.

The suspect, a 17-year-old San Ramon resident whose name was not released, was arrested within the city limits on suspicion of attempted murder after 1 p.m. Thursday and subsequently booked into Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall, according to police.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

