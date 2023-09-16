Up-and-coming local leaders recognized at State of the Tri-Valley

A number of young leaders and influencers from across the region gathered in San Ramon this month to have their present work and future potential acknowledged in the inaugural "Tri-Valley 20 Under 40ish" list that was part of this year's State of the Tri-Valley.

Among the honorees were Tri-Valley for Black Lives co-founder Emily Wilson, Livermore Vice Mayor Brittni Kiick, Dublin deputy city manager Hazel Wetherford, Bishop Ranch director of leasing Travis Wilson, PG&E local government affairs manager Sarah Chavez-Yoell and Cierra Bailey, editor of the Embarcadero Media's East Bay Division, which includes the Pleasanton Weekly, LivermoreVine.com and DanvilleSanRamon.com.

The Sept. 7 event was organized as a collaboration between Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group and the San Francisco Business Times, with the honorees being selected from among up and coming young leaders throughout the region who veteran leaders and organizers picture continuing to impact, shape, and facilitate the future of the region through the year 2040.

"Delivering on the Tri-Valley's 2040 Vision Plan for the future will require generations of talent dedicated to delivering the vision for the region as an innovation hub with a green economy, affordable housing, vibrant culture and a thriving talent pipeline," ITV Board Chair Stephanie Beasley said in a statement. "The 20 Under 40ish award winners are playing a pivotal role in delivering on the region's vision of its own future."

"It's great to see Cierra honored along with other young professionals who are making, and will continue to make, a tremendous impact on the Tri-Valley," said Weekly publisher Gina Channell Wilcox, who attended the event. "We can rest assured of a prosperous future when the baton is passed to this next generation of leaders."