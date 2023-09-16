News

Up-and-coming local leaders recognized at State of the Tri-Valley

Public officials, community organizers and the Weekly's own among top '20 Under 40ish'

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sat, Sep 16, 2023, 5:22 pm 0
A number of young leaders and influencers from across the region gathered in San Ramon this month to have their present work and future potential acknowledged in the inaugural "Tri-Valley 20 Under 40ish" list that was part of this year's State of the Tri-Valley.

Cierra Bailey, editor of the Embarcadero Media East Bay Division, was named among the "Tri-Valley 20 Under 40ish". (File photo)

Among the honorees were Tri-Valley for Black Lives co-founder Emily Wilson, Livermore Vice Mayor Brittni Kiick, Dublin deputy city manager Hazel Wetherford, Bishop Ranch director of leasing Travis Wilson, PG&E local government affairs manager Sarah Chavez-Yoell and Cierra Bailey, editor of the Embarcadero Media's East Bay Division, which includes the Pleasanton Weekly, LivermoreVine.com and DanvilleSanRamon.com.

The Sept. 7 event was organized as a collaboration between Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group and the San Francisco Business Times, with the honorees being selected from among up and coming young leaders throughout the region who veteran leaders and organizers picture continuing to impact, shape, and facilitate the future of the region through the year 2040.

"Delivering on the Tri-Valley's 2040 Vision Plan for the future will require generations of talent dedicated to delivering the vision for the region as an innovation hub with a green economy, affordable housing, vibrant culture and a thriving talent pipeline," ITV Board Chair Stephanie Beasley said in a statement. "The 20 Under 40ish award winners are playing a pivotal role in delivering on the region's vision of its own future."

"It's great to see Cierra honored along with other young professionals who are making, and will continue to make, a tremendous impact on the Tri-Valley," said Weekly publisher Gina Channell Wilcox, who attended the event. "We can rest assured of a prosperous future when the baton is passed to this next generation of leaders."

In addition to showcasing the 20 honorees and providing a platform for them to issue statements to fellow leaders and the broader community, the event featured honoree Joy Ofodu as host for that portion of the evening, with organizers pointing to her longstanding work as an innovator and influencer representing the Tri-Valley.

Joy Ofodu served as host for the '20 under 40ish' recognition at this year's State of the Tri-Valley, as well as being among the honorees. (Contributed photo)

"As an exemplary young influencer, we can all learn from Joy's bold professional journey working with brands including HBO Max, Disney, Meta, Netflix, DIRECTV, Fenty Beauty and more," said Katie Marcel, interim CEO of ITV Leadership Group.

The "20 under 40ish" group was also featured in the Aug. 25 edition of the San Francisco Business Times. The full list of honorees is available at www.bizjournals.com.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.