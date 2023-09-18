Planning Commission to discuss San Ramon General Plan update

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to review the latest draft of the update to the city's General Plan, along with its associated environmental impact report, on Tuesday night.

City officials are in the midst of the process of preparing an amendment to the General Plan that would update it with new guidelines, rules and standards that are aimed at ushering in long-term plans for the city's future through 2040.

The upcoming meeting is set to include the fifth public hearing on the update, all of which have focused on different aspects. The last discussion on Sept. 5 focused on updates to the introduction of the plan, its glossary and proposed zoning ordinance amendments.

Conversations from previous hearings are set to resume at the next meeting, which will also include consideration of the draft EIR that is currently in its public review period through Oct. 13. Additionally, the discussion will include review and comments on the open space resources and resource management portions of the draft update.

The proposed update to the General Plan land-use map would see the addition of a designated open space area to the west of Lilac Ridge Road and on the city's eastern outskirts to the north of North Gale Ridge Road.