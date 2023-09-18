News

San Ramon police get $5.6M grant to fight organized retail theft

Will bolster dedicated team, citywide camera network, drone program and more

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 18, 2023, 3:42 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The San Ramon Police Department has received more than $5.6 million in a state grant to battle organized retail theft.

SRPD logo.

Police said that with the rise in organized retail thefts in recent years, there's an urgent need for targeted measures within San Ramon.

The department announced Friday it secured $5,616,613 through the State of California Board of State Community and Corrections Organized Retail Theft Prevention Grant Program.

The grant is meant to implement a comprehensive strategy combining proactive law enforcement initiatives with community engagement and education.

The department said the money will provide increased staffing to establish a dedicated team focused on suppressing and preventing organized retail theft.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

It will provide enhancements to the citywide camera network through additional automated license plate readers and situational cameras.

It will also enhance the department's drone program and establish a drone as a "first responder program," meant to reduce response times and increase situational awareness for officers as they respond to incidents.

The grant is also meant to increase community engagement to improve educational programs related to organized retail theft prevention throughout the city.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

San Ramon police get $5.6M grant to fight organized retail theft

Will bolster dedicated team, citywide camera network, drone program and more

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 18, 2023, 3:42 pm

The San Ramon Police Department has received more than $5.6 million in a state grant to battle organized retail theft.

Police said that with the rise in organized retail thefts in recent years, there's an urgent need for targeted measures within San Ramon.

The department announced Friday it secured $5,616,613 through the State of California Board of State Community and Corrections Organized Retail Theft Prevention Grant Program.

The grant is meant to implement a comprehensive strategy combining proactive law enforcement initiatives with community engagement and education.

The department said the money will provide increased staffing to establish a dedicated team focused on suppressing and preventing organized retail theft.

It will provide enhancements to the citywide camera network through additional automated license plate readers and situational cameras.

It will also enhance the department's drone program and establish a drone as a "first responder program," meant to reduce response times and increase situational awareness for officers as they respond to incidents.

The grant is also meant to increase community engagement to improve educational programs related to organized retail theft prevention throughout the city.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.