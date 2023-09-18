San Ramon police get $5.6M grant to fight organized retail theft

The San Ramon Police Department has received more than $5.6 million in a state grant to battle organized retail theft.

Police said that with the rise in organized retail thefts in recent years, there's an urgent need for targeted measures within San Ramon.

The department announced Friday it secured $5,616,613 through the State of California Board of State Community and Corrections Organized Retail Theft Prevention Grant Program.

The grant is meant to implement a comprehensive strategy combining proactive law enforcement initiatives with community engagement and education.

The department said the money will provide increased staffing to establish a dedicated team focused on suppressing and preventing organized retail theft.