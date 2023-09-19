Alamo: Traffic delays expected due to tree trimming

Minor traffic delays started Tuesday along a roadway in Alamo due to tree trimming and removal operations, according to Contra Costa County officials.

The tree trimming and removal activities will take place along Danville Boulevard from Paseo Nogale Road to Entrada Verde beginning Tuesday through Oct. 5, the Contra Costa County Public Works Department said in an advisory.

The operations will be conducted from Monday to Friday every week, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., county officials said.

Motorists using the affected portion of Danville Boulevard can expect five to 10 minutes of delays due to the operations. Traffic control will be implemented, county officials said.