San Ramon hires new deputy city manager

San Leandro's Koll selected to succeed Spedowfski upon promotion to city manager

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 19, 2023, 10:35 pm
Officials with the city of San Ramon have announced Scott Koll as their selection for deputy city manager, several months after former position holder Steven Spedowfski was selected as city manager.

Scott Koll. (Photo courtesy City of San Ramon)

The announcement from the city came Monday, along with a summary of Koll's background and past relevant experience, most recently as deputy city manager for the city of San Leandro starting in March 2022 and ending with his transition to the same role in San Ramon this month.

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to City Manager Spedowfski for the opportunity to serve the residents and stakeholders of San Ramon in this role," Koll said. "I look forward to contributing to the ongoing efforts to preserve and enhance the exceptional quality of life in San Ramon."

After getting his start in local government as community services officer for the city of Roseville in 2003, Koll was selected as San Leandro's first police business manager in 2015. He moved into the city's finance department in 2017, later being promoted to financial services manager in 2021 before being selected as deputy city manager in San Leandro in 2022.

"We are very excited to welcome Scott to San Ramon," Spedowfski said in a statement. "His skill set and experience will be a wonderful addition to the City's team. We look forward to the valuable contributions he will make to our community."

The deputy city manager in San Ramon was vacated amid the promotion of Spedowfski to the permanent city manager position in June, several months after he had been leading the city's affairs on an interim basis in the wake of former city manager Joe Gorton's retirement in January.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

