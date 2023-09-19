San Ramon hospital quietly changes CEO for second time as acquisition decision looms

San Ramon Regional Medical Center has a new interim CEO for the second time in less than a year, all while federal regulators continue to review the proposal for John Muir Health to fully acquire the local hospital from its current majority owner.

Chief financial officer Beenu Chadha was promoted to interim CEO earlier this summer, although no formal announcement was made publicly spotlighting the leadership change. The news was confirmed to DanvilleSanRamon this week by Krista Deans, spokesperson for Tenet Healthcare's Northern California Group, which owns a majority interest in the San Ramon hospital.

Chadha took the reins in June upon the retirement of Warren Kirk, Tenet NorCal's CEO who took on the role of interim CEO at San Ramon Regional when former CEO Ann Lucena resigned last October – another executive transition that was not publicized at the time.

"We typically don't distribute press releases for interim roles," Deans told DanvilleSanRamon on Monday.

Lucena, who was hired in April 2018 and led the hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic, stepped down as CEO last fall in order to spend more time with her family, according to Deans.