News

San Ramon hospital quietly changes CEO for second time as acquisition decision looms

FTC review expected to end soon, per John Muir Health

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 19, 2023, 6:02 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

San Ramon Regional Medical Center. (File photo courtesy John Muir Health)

San Ramon Regional Medical Center has a new interim CEO for the second time in less than a year, all while federal regulators continue to review the proposal for John Muir Health to fully acquire the local hospital from its current majority owner.

Chief financial officer Beenu Chadha was promoted to interim CEO earlier this summer, although no formal announcement was made publicly spotlighting the leadership change. The news was confirmed to DanvilleSanRamon this week by Krista Deans, spokesperson for Tenet Healthcare's Northern California Group, which owns a majority interest in the San Ramon hospital.

Chadha took the reins in June upon the retirement of Warren Kirk, Tenet NorCal's CEO who took on the role of interim CEO at San Ramon Regional when former CEO Ann Lucena resigned last October – another executive transition that was not publicized at the time.

"We typically don't distribute press releases for interim roles," Deans told DanvilleSanRamon on Monday.

Lucena, who was hired in April 2018 and led the hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic, stepped down as CEO last fall in order to spend more time with her family, according to Deans.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The latest CEO change comes while the Federal Trade Commission continues its review of the proposal from John Muir Health, which owns 49% interest in San Ramon Regional, to acquire the remaining 51% from Tenet for $142.5 million and become sole owner.

The deal, which requires regulatory approval, was first announced this January. "We expect a decision in the next six to eight weeks," John Muir Health spokesperson Ben Drew told DanvilleSanRamon on Tuesday.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you political news. Become a member today.
Join

San Ramon hospital quietly changes CEO for second time as acquisition decision looms

FTC review expected to end soon, per John Muir Health

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 19, 2023, 6:02 pm

San Ramon Regional Medical Center has a new interim CEO for the second time in less than a year, all while federal regulators continue to review the proposal for John Muir Health to fully acquire the local hospital from its current majority owner.

Chief financial officer Beenu Chadha was promoted to interim CEO earlier this summer, although no formal announcement was made publicly spotlighting the leadership change. The news was confirmed to DanvilleSanRamon this week by Krista Deans, spokesperson for Tenet Healthcare's Northern California Group, which owns a majority interest in the San Ramon hospital.

Chadha took the reins in June upon the retirement of Warren Kirk, Tenet NorCal's CEO who took on the role of interim CEO at San Ramon Regional when former CEO Ann Lucena resigned last October – another executive transition that was not publicized at the time.

"We typically don't distribute press releases for interim roles," Deans told DanvilleSanRamon on Monday.

Lucena, who was hired in April 2018 and led the hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic, stepped down as CEO last fall in order to spend more time with her family, according to Deans.

The latest CEO change comes while the Federal Trade Commission continues its review of the proposal from John Muir Health, which owns 49% interest in San Ramon Regional, to acquire the remaining 51% from Tenet for $142.5 million and become sole owner.

The deal, which requires regulatory approval, was first announced this January. "We expect a decision in the next six to eight weeks," John Muir Health spokesperson Ben Drew told DanvilleSanRamon on Tuesday.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.