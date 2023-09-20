Amador celebrates 100 years

Slideshow Alumni sport the Dons' familiar purple and gold colors on Main Street last week. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) At the reception on Sept. 14 were (from left) Todd Utikal, Joanie Fields and Bill Butler. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) Mavis Fiorio Williams, 97, represented the Amador class of 1944 in the procession. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) The 2023-24 Amador Valley High School marching band in the centennial parade on Sept. 15. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) Taking part in the parade is Doreen Duarte Ellis, from Amador's class of 1980. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) The Wine and Cheese Opening Reception at the Museum on Main on Sept. 14. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) Standing beneath one of Amador Valley High School's mascot posters, as part of "The Don Century" exhibit in the Museum on Main are (from left) Karen Deckert Barsanti and Jean O'Neil Opipari from the class of 1983. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) Amador alumni enjoy a Meet Up in the Park. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) Centennial celebration sign in the lawn outside the Museum on Main. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) A truckbed full of current Amador students in the centennial parade. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) Previous Next

Amador Valley High alumni and current students joined community leaders and others in marking the school's centennial with a series of special events from Sept. 14-16, including a parade down Main Street, the Wine and Cheese Opening Reception outside the Museum on Main, festivities before the Dons' football game against Monte Vista (a 41-34 shootout victory) and Meet-ups at the Park, among others.

Amador was founded in 1923 as Pleasanton's first public high school. Enjoy this slideshow of photos of last week's celebrations from our freelancer Chuck Deckert, himself an Amador alumnus.