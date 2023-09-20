News

Amador celebrates 100 years

Slideshow: Plenty of purple and gold around Pleasanton last weekend

by Chuck Deckert / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 20, 2023, 5:24 pm 0

Amador Valley High alumni and current students joined community leaders and others in marking the school's centennial with a series of special events from Sept. 14-16, including a parade down Main Street, the Wine and Cheese Opening Reception outside the Museum on Main, festivities before the Dons' football game against Monte Vista (a 41-34 shootout victory) and Meet-ups at the Park, among others.

Amador was founded in 1923 as Pleasanton's first public high school. Enjoy this slideshow of photos of last week's celebrations from our freelancer Chuck Deckert, himself an Amador alumnus.

