County supervisors endorse ordinance requiring gun owners to lock them up

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed an ordinance requiring gun owners in unincorporated areas to lock up their guns.

Supervisor Candace Andersen proposed the ordinance, which would require gun owners to use trigger locks or gun safes. On Tuesday, Andersen said she is "a firm believer in the Second Amendment of our Constitution, and nothing that we are doing today takes away someone's right to their arms."

A similar state law is directed only at households with children, and Andersen said she not only wants to also limit access to children, but to adults who are violent, suffering from mental health issues and thieves.

"Just two weeks ago, I was in the community and speaking with some of our deputies, who said there'd just been a burglary in the community, in Alamo, and once again a gun was stolen," Andersen said.

To critics who say dealing with a trigger lock or a safe when they need a gun for home defense takes too much time, Andersen suggested using biometric safes and triggers, rigged for the owner's use.