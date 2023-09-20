Danville woman sentenced for embezzling $1.7M from Men's Wearhouse, parent company

A woman from Danville was sentenced to 22 months in federal prison for embezzling over $1.7 million from Men's Wearhouse and its parent company Tailored Brands, federal prosecutors said this week.

Gina Suzanne Lonestar, a former Men's Wearhouse employee, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.

Lonestar, 52, admitted that in December 2010, she devised a plan to create a fake vendor to defraud Men's Wearhouse and Tailored Brands of money by submitting and approving false invoices for the fake vendor, prosecutors said.

She fabricated a document claiming the vendor was a sole proprietorship linked to a family member. She then began submitting and approving invoices, falsely stating the vendor was operating at Men's Wearhouse stores in California, such as inspections and handyman work, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Lonestar admitted that she approved false invoices in the name of the fake vendor for approximately eight years, defrauding the apparel giant of over $1.7 million, which was deposited to her bank account. She also admitted that the family member with whom she supposedly co-owned the company performed none of the work for which she provided invoices, prosecutors said.