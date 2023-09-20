Iron Horse Trail overcrossing installation postponed in Dublin

The planned closure of Dublin Boulevard for the installation of a new Iron Horse Regional Trail overcrossing was delayed earlier this month as a result of loose fasteners and a new date for the project work has not been scheduled, city officials shared.
In an announcement made Sept. 9, hours before the scheduled closure was set to take place, Dublin city officials informed the public that due to "unforeseen circumstances" the bridge installation could not take place.
"Prior to the Iron Horse Trail Bridge lift on Sept. 9, it was discovered that a total of four bolts (out of 896) experienced a rotational failure," city spokesperson Shari Jackman said. "This can happen when there may be slight differences in alignment when assembling in the field."
The contractor, Goodfellow Bros Sequoia A JV, accepted the installation job and began construction of the overcrossing in April 2022.
"The bridge fabricator has reviewed the bolt verification and tensioning and is repairing the four bolts by enlarging the hole slightly. The diameter and strength of the bolts will remain intact," Jackman added..
The overcrossing is said to make pedestrian and cyclist access safer, easier and quicker through the Iron Horse Trail. As it is now pedestrians must take additional directions to continue on the Iron Horse Trail, the bridge will allow them to cross over multiple lanes of traffic with ease.
The bridge piece itself will span an estimated 230 feet across Dublin Boulevard, with a height of 20 feet at its tallest.
"Staff and city consultants will work with the contractor to determine a new date for the bridge lift," city officials said.
The closure is expected to take place in two parts and create a full shutdown of Dublin Boulevard between Dougherty Road and Hacienda Drive.
For more updates on the closures, visit https://www.dublin.ca.gov.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.