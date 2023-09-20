Iron Horse Trail overcrossing installation postponed in Dublin

The planned closure of Dublin Boulevard for the installation of a new Iron Horse Regional Trail overcrossing was delayed earlier this month as a result of loose fasteners and a new date for the project work has not been scheduled, city officials shared.

In an announcement made Sept. 9, hours before the scheduled closure was set to take place, Dublin city officials informed the public that due to "unforeseen circumstances" the bridge installation could not take place.

"Prior to the Iron Horse Trail Bridge lift on Sept. 9, it was discovered that a total of four bolts (out of 896) experienced a rotational failure," city spokesperson Shari Jackman said. "This can happen when there may be slight differences in alignment when assembling in the field."

The contractor, Goodfellow Bros Sequoia A JV, accepted the installation job and began construction of the overcrossing in April 2022.

"The bridge fabricator has reviewed the bolt verification and tensioning and is repairing the four bolts by enlarging the hole slightly. The diameter and strength of the bolts will remain intact," Jackman added..