News

John Muir Health announces new cancer care facility after record donation from Behring Foundation

Construction underway on Behring Pavilion in Walnut Creek, set to open early 2024

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 20, 2023, 7:00 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Officials with John Muir Health have unveiled a planned expansion to the health care organization's Walnut Creek facilities, following a hefty donation from the Behring Global Education Foundation.

The $20 million gift from the foundation is the largest sum ever donated to John Muir Health, and comes several years following the death of the nonprofit's founder, Blackhawk developer Ken Behring.

"We've had family and friends who've received excellent care at John Muir Health for cancer and many other medical issues," David Behring, Ken Behring's son and foundation board member, said in an announcement this month. "John Muir Health has been there for our community, and now it's time to support this state-of-the-art facility and to invest in optimal outcomes for all regional cancer patients."

Construction is already underway on the upgraded facility, the Behring Pavilion at the John Muir Health Walnut Creek campus -- which will serve as a new addition to the UCSF-John Muir Cancer Center network, which currently occupies a single East Bay location in Berkeley.

The new 155,000-square-foot building is set to open its doors to patients in February, according to announcements from both John Muir Health and UCSF.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"The Behring Pavilion will undoubtedly become a symbol of healing and hope in the face of adversity," John Muir Health President and CEO Mike Thomas said. "This extraordinary gift enables us to advance our vision of providing world-class cancer care in our community. With BGEF's support, patients will benefit from the expertise of top cancer specialists from John Muir Health and UCSF Health, as well as have access to the latest treatment advances close to home."

Ken Behring. as well as his late wife Pat Behring, were both longtime supporters of John Muir Health before their deaths, with a legacy of that support and their prolific philanthropy still in existence in the form of the foundation. The foundation functions as the larger umbrella under which Behring's first nonprofit, the Wheelchair Foundation, now operates.

"We are profoundly honored to collaborate with John Muir Health in funding the Behring Pavilion," foundation president Steve Beinke said. "Our foundation's mission has always been centered on creating a positive impact through education and health care, and this donation represents our commitment to supporting world-class medical care in the local community. Together, we will lead the charge against cancer by providing a comprehensive and healing environment for cancer patients and their families living in the East Bay."

The new facility is set to serve as a central location for cancer screening, diagnosis, and comprehensive treatment including nutrition therapy and access to clinical trials.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you education news. Become a member today.
Join

John Muir Health announces new cancer care facility after record donation from Behring Foundation

Construction underway on Behring Pavilion in Walnut Creek, set to open early 2024

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 20, 2023, 7:00 pm

Officials with John Muir Health have unveiled a planned expansion to the health care organization's Walnut Creek facilities, following a hefty donation from the Behring Global Education Foundation.

The $20 million gift from the foundation is the largest sum ever donated to John Muir Health, and comes several years following the death of the nonprofit's founder, Blackhawk developer Ken Behring.

"We've had family and friends who've received excellent care at John Muir Health for cancer and many other medical issues," David Behring, Ken Behring's son and foundation board member, said in an announcement this month. "John Muir Health has been there for our community, and now it's time to support this state-of-the-art facility and to invest in optimal outcomes for all regional cancer patients."

Construction is already underway on the upgraded facility, the Behring Pavilion at the John Muir Health Walnut Creek campus -- which will serve as a new addition to the UCSF-John Muir Cancer Center network, which currently occupies a single East Bay location in Berkeley.

The new 155,000-square-foot building is set to open its doors to patients in February, according to announcements from both John Muir Health and UCSF.

"The Behring Pavilion will undoubtedly become a symbol of healing and hope in the face of adversity," John Muir Health President and CEO Mike Thomas said. "This extraordinary gift enables us to advance our vision of providing world-class cancer care in our community. With BGEF's support, patients will benefit from the expertise of top cancer specialists from John Muir Health and UCSF Health, as well as have access to the latest treatment advances close to home."

Ken Behring. as well as his late wife Pat Behring, were both longtime supporters of John Muir Health before their deaths, with a legacy of that support and their prolific philanthropy still in existence in the form of the foundation. The foundation functions as the larger umbrella under which Behring's first nonprofit, the Wheelchair Foundation, now operates.

"We are profoundly honored to collaborate with John Muir Health in funding the Behring Pavilion," foundation president Steve Beinke said. "Our foundation's mission has always been centered on creating a positive impact through education and health care, and this donation represents our commitment to supporting world-class medical care in the local community. Together, we will lead the charge against cancer by providing a comprehensive and healing environment for cancer patients and their families living in the East Bay."

The new facility is set to serve as a central location for cancer screening, diagnosis, and comprehensive treatment including nutrition therapy and access to clinical trials.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.