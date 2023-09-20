John Muir Health announces new cancer care facility after record donation from Behring Foundation

Officials with John Muir Health have unveiled a planned expansion to the health care organization's Walnut Creek facilities, following a hefty donation from the Behring Global Education Foundation.

The $20 million gift from the foundation is the largest sum ever donated to John Muir Health, and comes several years following the death of the nonprofit's founder, Blackhawk developer Ken Behring.

"We've had family and friends who've received excellent care at John Muir Health for cancer and many other medical issues," David Behring, Ken Behring's son and foundation board member, said in an announcement this month. "John Muir Health has been there for our community, and now it's time to support this state-of-the-art facility and to invest in optimal outcomes for all regional cancer patients."

Construction is already underway on the upgraded facility, the Behring Pavilion at the John Muir Health Walnut Creek campus -- which will serve as a new addition to the UCSF-John Muir Cancer Center network, which currently occupies a single East Bay location in Berkeley.

The new 155,000-square-foot building is set to open its doors to patients in February, according to announcements from both John Muir Health and UCSF.