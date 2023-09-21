Community Briefs: SRVHS homecoming parade | Dr. Edwards speaking in Dublin | Walk-and-talk with Rep. DeSaulnier

"Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and expect delays," town officials said in an announcement Monday.

The Wolves have played four games so far this season, with a record of 4-0 ahead of Friday's game.

A thoughtful leader

The Dublin Chamber of Commerce is launching its inaugural "Thoughtful Leadership Speaker Series" next month, with civil rights activist and educator Harry Edwards, Ph.D., serving as the first keynote speaker.

"Dr. Harry Edwards has a long and storied history of activism focused upon developments in racial equity in America and around the world," chamber officials said. "The combination of his experiences as an African-American, as an athlete; and his training in sociology led Edwards to propose America had become very complacent about the issue of race in sports. He ultimately called for a Black athlete boycott of the United States 1968 Olympic team in large part to dramatize the racial inequities and barriers."

"Views on America's Future with Dr. Harry Edwards - American Sociologist and Civil Rights Leader" is set to run from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Regal Hacienda Crossings in Dublin.

Go to dublinchamberofcommerce.org for tickets and more information.

Measure X Committee opening

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is recruiting members for its Measure X Oversight Committee according to a Sept. 18 announcement, with applications open until the positions are filled.

The committee is responsible for reviewing and verifying revenues and expenditures from the county's Measure X funds, as well as producing an annual report.

Applications are available here.

DeSaulnier walk-and-talk

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is taking to the trails for his next town hall discussion on Saturday (Sept. 23), set for Castle Rock Regional Park.

In addition to providing a congressional update and talking with constituents and community members, DeSaulnier will be joined by naturalists and other guests from the East Bay Regional Park District, who will offer insight about the wildlife and vegetation on view during the walk.

The walk is set to kick off Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. from 1700 Castle Rock Rd. near Walnut Creek, with check-in starting at 9 a.m. To RSVP, email CA10.RSVP@mail.house.gov.

Library book sale

The San Ramon Library Foundation kicked off a Mega Library Book Sale on Thursday in the upstairs portion of the San Ramon Library at 100 Montgomery St., which continues through Saturday.

The first day of the book sale was open to SLRF members only, who received a half-off discount.

The sale is set to be open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The final two hours on Saturday will offer materials at a discounted rate of $10 per full bag, regardless of contents.

Bound for Books auction

The Town of Danville's latest public art project -- the "Bound for Books" benches that are on display throughout downtown -- is in its final days through Monday (Sept. 25).

While they won't be on display publicly after that, the benches are set to be showcased again at the Village Theatre Art Gallery next Thursday (Sept. 28) at a closing reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

They will continue to be displayed on the gallery's back patio through October, with an online auction from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 that will determine their new homes. Proceeds from the auction will go towards future public art projects in Danville.

'Bridging the Gap'

The Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance is hosting the Anti-Poverty Collaborative's "Bridging the Gap" on Oct. 5 at Hacienda Business Park in Pleasanton.

"'Bridging the Gap' is more than just an event; it's a critical effort to confront and address the community's multifaceted challenges surrounding poverty, health care, education, affordable housing, food security and economic justice," organizers said.

The event will feature panel speakers sharing their experiences in combating poverty, homelessness and food insecurity. Other topics will include the newly revised TVNPA data report, basic income pilot projects, and the recent California homelessness report, organizers said.

For more information or sponsorships, visit tvnpa.org/tvapc.

Value of exercise

The Alan Hu Foundation, a Pleasanton-based nonprofit, is holding a webinar presentation next week by professor and psychiatrist Dr. John J. Ratey, "The Positive Impact of Exercise on Mental Health and Suicide Prevention", as part of its free public Mental Health Lecture Series.

Foundation reps said Ratey will discuss "the positive effects of incorporating exercise into a comprehensive mental health treatment plan, with help from mental health providers, such as therapists, psychiatrists or counselors."

The webinar will run from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 26) via Zoom, with a 15-minute Q&A session with Ratey to follow. RSVP is required. Learn more at alanhufoundation.org.