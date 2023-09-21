Community Briefs: SRVHS homecoming parade | Dr. Edwards speaking in Dublin | Walk-and-talk with Rep. DeSaulnier

SRVHS homecoming
Students, staff and alumni of San Ramon Valley High School, plus the Danville community at-large, are preparing to celebrate the school's football team on Friday, with planned street closures scheduled to accommodate homecoming festivities.
The San Ramon Valley Wolves are set for a home game against Brentwood's Liberty Lions at 7 p.m. that evening, with celebrations set to kick off with a rally at 1:51 p.m. ahead of a homecoming parade at 2:41 p.m. along Danville Blvd. and through downtown.
The parade will kick off from the high school at 501 Danville Blvd., proceeding south through Hartz Avenue before turning west on West Prospect Avenue and returning to the campus along Railroad Avenue.
Traffic control measures and rolling street closures are planned throughout the parade, which is set to conclude at 3:10 p.m.
"Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and expect delays," town officials said in an announcement Monday.
The Wolves have played four games so far this season, with a record of 4-0 ahead of Friday's game.
A thoughtful leader
The Dublin Chamber of Commerce is launching its inaugural "Thoughtful Leadership Speaker Series" next month, with civil rights activist and educator Harry Edwards, Ph.D., serving as the first keynote speaker.
"Dr. Harry Edwards has a long and storied history of activism focused upon developments in racial equity in America and around the world," chamber officials said. "The combination of his experiences as an African-American, as an athlete; and his training in sociology led Edwards to propose America had become very complacent about the issue of race in sports. He ultimately called for a Black athlete boycott of the United States 1968 Olympic team in large part to dramatize the racial inequities and barriers."
"Views on America's Future with Dr. Harry Edwards - American Sociologist and Civil Rights Leader" is set to run from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Regal Hacienda Crossings in Dublin.
Go to dublinchamberofcommerce.org for tickets and more information.
Measure X Committee opening
The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is recruiting members for its Measure X Oversight Committee according to a Sept. 18 announcement, with applications open until the positions are filled.
The committee is responsible for reviewing and verifying revenues and expenditures from the county's Measure X funds, as well as producing an annual report.
Applications are available here.
DeSaulnier walk-and-talk
Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is taking to the trails for his next town hall discussion on Saturday (Sept. 23), set for Castle Rock Regional Park.
In addition to providing a congressional update and talking with constituents and community members, DeSaulnier will be joined by naturalists and other guests from the East Bay Regional Park District, who will offer insight about the wildlife and vegetation on view during the walk.
The walk is set to kick off Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. from 1700 Castle Rock Rd. near Walnut Creek, with check-in starting at 9 a.m. To RSVP, email CA10.RSVP@mail.house.gov.
Library book sale
The San Ramon Library Foundation kicked off a Mega Library Book Sale on Thursday in the upstairs portion of the San Ramon Library at 100 Montgomery St., which continues through Saturday.
The first day of the book sale was open to SLRF members only, who received a half-off discount.
The sale is set to be open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The final two hours on Saturday will offer materials at a discounted rate of $10 per full bag, regardless of contents.
Bound for Books auction
The Town of Danville's latest public art project -- the "Bound for Books" benches that are on display throughout downtown -- is in its final days through Monday (Sept. 25).
While they won't be on display publicly after that, the benches are set to be showcased again at the Village Theatre Art Gallery next Thursday (Sept. 28) at a closing reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
They will continue to be displayed on the gallery's back patio through October, with an online auction from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 that will determine their new homes. Proceeds from the auction will go towards future public art projects in Danville.
'Bridging the Gap'
The Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance is hosting the Anti-Poverty Collaborative's "Bridging the Gap" on Oct. 5 at Hacienda Business Park in Pleasanton.
"'Bridging the Gap' is more than just an event; it's a critical effort to confront and address the community's multifaceted challenges surrounding poverty, health care, education, affordable housing, food security and economic justice," organizers said.
The event will feature panel speakers sharing their experiences in combating poverty, homelessness and food insecurity. Other topics will include the newly revised TVNPA data report, basic income pilot projects, and the recent California homelessness report, organizers said.
For more information or sponsorships, visit tvnpa.org/tvapc.
Value of exercise
The Alan Hu Foundation, a Pleasanton-based nonprofit, is holding a webinar presentation next week by professor and psychiatrist Dr. John J. Ratey, "The Positive Impact of Exercise on Mental Health and Suicide Prevention", as part of its free public Mental Health Lecture Series.
Foundation reps said Ratey will discuss "the positive effects of incorporating exercise into a comprehensive mental health treatment plan, with help from mental health providers, such as therapists, psychiatrists or counselors."
The webinar will run from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 26) via Zoom, with a 15-minute Q&A session with Ratey to follow. RSVP is required. Learn more at alanhufoundation.org.
