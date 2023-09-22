Glazer honors St. Vincent de Paul as 2023 Nonprofit of the Year

State Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) selected St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County as the 2023 Nonprofit of the Year for his senate district., which includes the Tri-Valley.

Glazer honored the nonprofit Wednesday at its Pittsburg headquarters.

The senator said in a statement that St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County has played a critical role for 59 years in the county's efforts to provide basic needs assistance to thousands of vulnerable families.

According to a release from Glazer's office, St. Vincent de Paul has provided help to families that have fallen on hard times and are in the midst of crises since 1964. Its programs help feed, clothe, shelter, and heal the most vulnerable residents.

In 2022, St. Vincent de Paul distributed $1.9 million in direct financial aid, rental and utility assistance, and over $3 million in aid in the form of food, clothing, furniture, medical and dental care, among others.