Glazer honors St. Vincent de Paul as 2023 Nonprofit of the Year

State Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) selected St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County as the 2023 Nonprofit of the Year for his senate district., which includes the Tri-Valley.
Glazer honored the nonprofit Wednesday at its Pittsburg headquarters.
The senator said in a statement that St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County has played a critical role for 59 years in the county's efforts to provide basic needs assistance to thousands of vulnerable families.
According to a release from Glazer's office, St. Vincent de Paul has provided help to families that have fallen on hard times and are in the midst of crises since 1964. Its programs help feed, clothe, shelter, and heal the most vulnerable residents.
In 2022, St. Vincent de Paul distributed $1.9 million in direct financial aid, rental and utility assistance, and over $3 million in aid in the form of food, clothing, furniture, medical and dental care, among others.
"I am proud to honor St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County for helping families in desperate situations," Glazer said in a statement. "St. Vincent de Paul's support over the last six decades has meant that families who have nowhere else to turn can get back on their feet, with food, clothing, health care and financial help."
The statement said the nonprofit distributes food from its 18 pantries throughout the county and provides rental and utility assistance, access to free medical and dental care, and a job training program for those with barriers to employment, among other services. More than 700 volunteers serve people throughout the county.
St. Vincent de Paul serves community members in need through 28 branches based at Catholic churches and through three thrift stores. The income supports safety-net programs.
Now in its eighth year, the Nonprofit of the Year initiative allows California state legislators to choose a nonprofit organization doing outstanding work in their districts. Nonprofits from across the state were recognized at the state capitol on California Nonprofits Day on June 7.
