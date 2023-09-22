We've already been told that longtime District 4 Supervisor Nate Miley, who represents part of Pleasanton, is seeking reelection and will have a challenger in Ashland nurse Jennifer Esteen, who competed unsuccessfully for State Assembly District 20 finishing third in a four-candidate primary in 2022.

What a Week: Time for election fun

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 22, 2023, 1:52 am

"It's the most wonderful time of the year," echoes sarcastically in my mind these days. No, not because Costco is already in full Christmas mode weeks before Halloween even hits. That's right, election season is here – and it's a presidential year to boot. Which, as of 2020, means the primary election in California arrives in March, instead of June, so our state can have more of a say about who the final White House candidates will be. I know that is the schedule now, but I still felt shocked into reality when the press release arrived about the candidacy nomination period opening Sept. 14 from the Contra Costa County Elections Division (although the state-set deadlines are the same, I haven't gotten any such public notice from the notoriously quiet Alameda County Registrar of Voters' Office … luckily I'm well-versed in scouring their website; go to acvote.org/candidates/how-to-run). For Tri-Valley voters in Alameda County, the big local races will be county supervisor, superior court judgeships and Zone 7 Water Agency. That will be in addition to important state and federal positions – and possibly special ballot issues, if deadlines are met. We've already been told that longtime District 4 Supervisor Nate Miley, who represents part of Pleasanton, is seeking reelection and will have a challenger in Ashland nurse Jennifer Esteen, who competed unsuccessfully for State Assembly District 20 finishing third in a four-candidate primary in 2022. District 1 Supervisor David Haubert, who represents Dublin, Livermore and parts of Pleasanton and Sunol, is running for a second term. I haven't seen any challengers come forward yet, but I'm keeping my eye out. The filing period, known as "signatures-in-lieu", is open until Nov. 8. Time will also tell about which, if any, Alameda County Superior Court judgeships might be contested on the March 5, 2024 ballot. As for Zone 7, which is increasingly relevant to local residents amid water supply and PFAS contamination concerns, there will be three regular full terms on the ballot (positions currently held by Sandy Figuers, Laurene Green and Angela Ramirez Holmes). There will also be a special two-year term on the ballot for the Zone 7 seat currently held by former Pleasanton councilmember Kathy Narum following the resignation of ex-director Olivia Sanwong to join the East Bay Regional Park District Board of Directors. Of the larger offices on Tri-Valley ballots in March, the State Senate District 7 race will be particularly intriguing. Incumbent Steve Glazer said he will not run for reelection, declining to test the state's term limit law which would come into play for him midway through a potential 2024-28 term. Just who will come out to battle for this critical position in the state's upper legislative house? The list of experienced officials could be long ... we'll see. Wondering if one such name could be Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, the Tri-Valley's current representative for State Assembly District 16, I reached out to her press team to clarify whether she'll run for reelection to the lower house or perhaps seek a higher office in March. "No announcements yet," I was told. The Assembly District 20 seat, which Liz Ortega won in 2022 to represent western Pleasanton and western Dublin among other East Bay cities, will be contested in the new year too. And the eyes of the nation will be on California as our voters decide which two candidates will advance to the November general election to succeed Dianne Feinstein in the U.S. Senate. Monte Vista High School alumnus Adam Schiff, now a congressman from Burbank, is among the hopefuls. There is always the possibility of special election issues finding their way onto the primary election ballot, though nothing like that appears solidified yet in the Tri-Valley. While I thought the issue had died for consideration in March in favor of less-expensive consolidation with the regular municipal election in November 2024, it sounds like the Dublin City Council is still thinking about adding possible changes to the city's term limit law to the primary election. Oh, and of course there's the potential recall of Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. We learned last month that critics of the progressive, first-year DA filed to pursue a recall petition, but it's unclear whether they're targeting the March primary – let alone if they can get the support to hit their target. I have no desire to touch that third-rail debate with a 10-foot pole at this point, except to apply one of my general political rules to Price: As much as she seeks to point the finger anywhere and everywhere else these past weeks, if a DA recall petition does get on the ballot, she'll have no one to blame but herself.

Editor's note: Jeremy Walsh is the editorial director for the Embarcadero Media East Bay Division. His "What a Week" column is a recurring feature in the Pleasanton Weekly.