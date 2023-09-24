News

Monte Vista student appointed to county Board of Education

Danville high schooler one of two first-ever student members

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 24, 2023, 11:38 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Contra Costa County Board of Education saw its first-ever student members join the body's meeting this month, one of whom is a Monte Vista High School senior.

Daphne Milich of MVHS was selected along with El Cerrito High School's Sophia Nguyen as student members of the county board, as part of the board's overall aim of "fostering a more inclusive and student-focused educational system," according to a Sept. 12 announcement.

Daphne Milich. (Photo courtesy SRVUSD)

"It's an honor to be selected as one of the first student board members on the Contra Costa County Board of Education," Milich said in the announcement. "As I begin my term, my goal is to act as a voice for my fellow students, and to be a conduit for positive change."

The MVHS senior comes to the position with a background as an advocate for homeless students throughout the county, and service on the MVHS Campus Culture Committee.

Like student members of some other local boards, such as the SRVUSD Board of Education and the Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board, Milich and Nguyen will be full participants in board meetings, with their votes being preferential -- meaning they do not count toward the final outcome of a motion but that they are able to express their views on the board's decisions.

"Prioritizing student voice is a priority for me and the Contra Costa County Board of Education," CCCBOE President Consuelo Lara said in the Sept. 12 announcement. "This will give us an opportunity to embrace the perspectives and insights of the students we serve through the voice of our student members. We are eager to work alongside Sophia and Daphne, who will bring fresh ideas and valuable perspectives to the table."

