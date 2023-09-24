Monte Vista student appointed to county Board of Education

The Contra Costa County Board of Education saw its first-ever student members join the body's meeting this month, one of whom is a Monte Vista High School senior.

Daphne Milich of MVHS was selected along with El Cerrito High School's Sophia Nguyen as student members of the county board, as part of the board's overall aim of "fostering a more inclusive and student-focused educational system," according to a Sept. 12 announcement.

"It's an honor to be selected as one of the first student board members on the Contra Costa County Board of Education," Milich said in the announcement. "As I begin my term, my goal is to act as a voice for my fellow students, and to be a conduit for positive change."

The MVHS senior comes to the position with a background as an advocate for homeless students throughout the county, and service on the MVHS Campus Culture Committee.

Like student members of some other local boards, such as the SRVUSD Board of Education and the Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board, Milich and Nguyen will be full participants in board meetings, with their votes being preferential -- meaning they do not count toward the final outcome of a motion but that they are able to express their views on the board's decisions.