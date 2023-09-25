County begins next phase of Crow Canyon Road improvement project

Drivers on Crow Canyon Road are advised to brace themselves for lane closures and other disruptions on the portion of road between East Castro Valley Boulevard and the Contra Costa-Alameda county line starting this week, as part of an ongoing series of projects aimed at repairing and improving the roadway.

San Ramon residents received a traffic advisory from the city to alert them to the Alameda County Public Works Agency's next project on Crow Canyon Road starting Monday (Sept. 25) and set to continue for the next several weeks through the middle of next month.

"During construction there will be major disruption to traffic with lane closures, traffic control, reduced speed limit, and traffic delays," the traffic alert from the city said. "The construction will be phased, beginning with work and lane closures on the westbound lane then shifting work onto the eastbound lane."

At least one lane is set to remain open on the throughway between San Ramon and central Alameda County, city officials added, with detours set to go into effect when needed.

The closures and delays are required to accommodate workers as they add new pavement overlay to the portion of road, along with other necessary repairs. The current project is in the third phase of the ongoing improvements to Crow Canyon from ACPWA, with the third phase kicking off in 2021.