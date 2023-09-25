News

County begins next phase of Crow Canyon Road improvement project

Closures, delays anticipated through mid-October

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 25, 2023, 10:13 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Conditions on Crow Canyon Road ahead of the completion of ongoing roadwork by the Alameda County Public Works Agency. (Photo courtesy ACPWA)

Drivers on Crow Canyon Road are advised to brace themselves for lane closures and other disruptions on the portion of road between East Castro Valley Boulevard and the Contra Costa-Alameda county line starting this week, as part of an ongoing series of projects aimed at repairing and improving the roadway.

San Ramon residents received a traffic advisory from the city to alert them to the Alameda County Public Works Agency's next project on Crow Canyon Road starting Monday (Sept. 25) and set to continue for the next several weeks through the middle of next month.

"During construction there will be major disruption to traffic with lane closures, traffic control, reduced speed limit, and traffic delays," the traffic alert from the city said. "The construction will be phased, beginning with work and lane closures on the westbound lane then shifting work onto the eastbound lane."

At least one lane is set to remain open on the throughway between San Ramon and central Alameda County, city officials added, with detours set to go into effect when needed.

The closures and delays are required to accommodate workers as they add new pavement overlay to the portion of road, along with other necessary repairs. The current project is in the third phase of the ongoing improvements to Crow Canyon from ACPWA, with the third phase kicking off in 2021.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The present phase is the third of four, with projects centering on pavement reconstruction, and the fourth and final phase set to consist of guardrail replacement work.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

County begins next phase of Crow Canyon Road improvement project

Closures, delays anticipated through mid-October

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 25, 2023, 10:13 pm

Drivers on Crow Canyon Road are advised to brace themselves for lane closures and other disruptions on the portion of road between East Castro Valley Boulevard and the Contra Costa-Alameda county line starting this week, as part of an ongoing series of projects aimed at repairing and improving the roadway.

San Ramon residents received a traffic advisory from the city to alert them to the Alameda County Public Works Agency's next project on Crow Canyon Road starting Monday (Sept. 25) and set to continue for the next several weeks through the middle of next month.

"During construction there will be major disruption to traffic with lane closures, traffic control, reduced speed limit, and traffic delays," the traffic alert from the city said. "The construction will be phased, beginning with work and lane closures on the westbound lane then shifting work onto the eastbound lane."

At least one lane is set to remain open on the throughway between San Ramon and central Alameda County, city officials added, with detours set to go into effect when needed.

The closures and delays are required to accommodate workers as they add new pavement overlay to the portion of road, along with other necessary repairs. The current project is in the third phase of the ongoing improvements to Crow Canyon from ACPWA, with the third phase kicking off in 2021.

The present phase is the third of four, with projects centering on pavement reconstruction, and the fourth and final phase set to consist of guardrail replacement work.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.