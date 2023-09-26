Oktoberfest coming back to Forest Home Farms

Organizers with the San Ramon Historic Foundation are preparing for the return of Oktoberfest festivities this year, with advance tickets for a German lunch available for just a few more days.

This year's event is set to feature music from Olympia Fields Brass Band, as well as entertainment from the Golden Gate Bavarian Dancers, for the annual festival aimed at celebrating and showcasing German culture, food and beer in that country and throughout the world.

Advance tickets for lunch at the event catered by Back Forty are available through Friday (Sept. 29), with beer and wine tasting tickets available online or at the event.

The celebration is set to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Saturday (Oct. 7) at Forest Home Farms Historic Park at 19553 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Tickets and more information are available at srhf.org.