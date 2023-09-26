News

Oktoberfest coming back to Forest Home Farms

Annual celebration to include music, dancing and German fare

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 26, 2023, 9:54 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Attendees at last year's Oktoberfest celebration at Forest Home Farms Historic Park in San Ramon. (Photo courtesy San Ramon Historic Foundation)

Organizers with the San Ramon Historic Foundation are preparing for the return of Oktoberfest festivities this year, with advance tickets for a German lunch available for just a few more days.

This year's event is set to feature music from Olympia Fields Brass Band, as well as entertainment from the Golden Gate Bavarian Dancers, for the annual festival aimed at celebrating and showcasing German culture, food and beer in that country and throughout the world.

Advance tickets for lunch at the event catered by Back Forty are available through Friday (Sept. 29), with beer and wine tasting tickets available online or at the event.

The celebration is set to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Saturday (Oct. 7) at Forest Home Farms Historic Park at 19553 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Tickets and more information are available at srhf.org.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Oktoberfest coming back to Forest Home Farms

Annual celebration to include music, dancing and German fare

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 26, 2023, 9:54 pm

Organizers with the San Ramon Historic Foundation are preparing for the return of Oktoberfest festivities this year, with advance tickets for a German lunch available for just a few more days.

This year's event is set to feature music from Olympia Fields Brass Band, as well as entertainment from the Golden Gate Bavarian Dancers, for the annual festival aimed at celebrating and showcasing German culture, food and beer in that country and throughout the world.

Advance tickets for lunch at the event catered by Back Forty are available through Friday (Sept. 29), with beer and wine tasting tickets available online or at the event.

The celebration is set to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Saturday (Oct. 7) at Forest Home Farms Historic Park at 19553 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Tickets and more information are available at srhf.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.