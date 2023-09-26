Overnight work scheduled in San Ramon for Iron Horse Trail overcrossing

Overnight work impacting Bollinger Canyon Road in San Ramon is scheduled through the current week as construction continues on the city's Iron Horse Regional Trail overcrossing project.

Drivers are advised to expect lane closures on the westbound side of the road between Alcosta Boulevard and Bishop Ranch E3 from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. starting Wednesday (Sept. 27) and scheduled through Friday (Sept. 29).

The recent traffic advisory from the city is the latest update on the construction process for the overcrossing project, which workers began construction on in July. The project, aimed at improving pedestrian safety and traffic flow along the busy stretch of Bollinger Canyon Road, is estimated to be complete at the end of 2024.