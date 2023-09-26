News

Overnight work scheduled in San Ramon for Iron Horse Trail overcrossing

Lane closures set for portion of westbound Bollinger Canyon Road through Friday

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 26, 2023, 9:48 pm 0

Rendering of the final design for the Iron Horse Regional Trail overcrossing project, which is set to be completed by the end of 2024. (Photo courtesy City of San Ramon)

Overnight work impacting Bollinger Canyon Road in San Ramon is scheduled through the current week as construction continues on the city's Iron Horse Regional Trail overcrossing project.

Drivers are advised to expect lane closures on the westbound side of the road between Alcosta Boulevard and Bishop Ranch E3 from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. starting Wednesday (Sept. 27) and scheduled through Friday (Sept. 29).

The recent traffic advisory from the city is the latest update on the construction process for the overcrossing project, which workers began construction on in July. The project, aimed at improving pedestrian safety and traffic flow along the busy stretch of Bollinger Canyon Road, is estimated to be complete at the end of 2024.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Overnight work scheduled in San Ramon for Iron Horse Trail overcrossing

Lane closures set for portion of westbound Bollinger Canyon Road through Friday

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 26, 2023, 9:48 pm

Overnight work impacting Bollinger Canyon Road in San Ramon is scheduled through the current week as construction continues on the city's Iron Horse Regional Trail overcrossing project.

Drivers are advised to expect lane closures on the westbound side of the road between Alcosta Boulevard and Bishop Ranch E3 from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. starting Wednesday (Sept. 27) and scheduled through Friday (Sept. 29).

The recent traffic advisory from the city is the latest update on the construction process for the overcrossing project, which workers began construction on in July. The project, aimed at improving pedestrian safety and traffic flow along the busy stretch of Bollinger Canyon Road, is estimated to be complete at the end of 2024.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.