Pleasanton Preps: Underdog Falcons top Dons 12-7 in rivalry football game

I thought Amador was the much stronger team, but when this rivalry comes to be each year, anything can and often does happen.

Amador, on the other hand, just posted its most impressive performance of the season -- a 41-34 win over Monte Vista.

And it was with good reason, as the Falcons were 0-3 on the season and were coming off a 35-0 loss to El Cerrito, a team Amador fell to 14-7 in their season opener.

Heading into last Friday's Foothill at Amador Valley non-league football game (the two are different divisions of the East Bay Athletic League, thus the midseason game), few outside of the Foothill locker room gave the Falcons a chance.

Technically, Patterson is the No. 6 option at running back for the following reasons: Jackson Chandler (injury), Samear Lattier (transfer), Dylan Sousa (opted to play baseball), Charlie Stearns (injured) and Isaac Amiri (injured) were the top five options heading into the season at running back.

Middle linebacker is one of the most punishing positions and Patterson plays it well. What made him the hero Friday was the job he did running the football.

I have seen maybe 35 Amador-Foothill games, and it seems like whichever team is the underdog comes out on top.

Amador fans don't need to be talked off the ledge. The Dons are going to be just fine and are still the prohibitive favorites to win the East Bay Athletic League's Valley crown.

Foothill faces Livermore this week before jumping into Mountain Division play where the Falcons will face the gauntlet of Monte Vista, Clayton Valley, De La Salle, San Ramon Valley and California.

His runs in the final series of the game iced it for Foothill. All bruising right through the teeth of the Amador defense.

But here was Patterson, playing running back and playing it just like a middle linebacker would -- bashing and pounding the ball throughout the game through the Amador defense.

In doubles, Alayna West/Aditi Deshpande of Amador beat Clara Song/Nika Naik 6-3, 6-4. Finally, the team of Avital Belau/Rhea Anand beat Grace Mundadan/Arya Nair 6-3, 6-4 to give the Dons their other win.

For the Dons, Montana Parkinson-Lubold kept her winning ways intact with a 6-1, 6-1 win against Maya Wu. Neha Reddy pulled out a 3-6, 6-2 (10-1) win over Amelia Umentu to give the Dons another win.

Foothill also got singles' win from Michelle Lee who topped Megha Reddy 6-0, 6-1. The Falcons doubles team of Priscilla Lam/Lanie Win beat Harushie Raj/Sydney So 6-1, 6-4.

Sagarika Kashyap got a win for the Falcons with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Vedika Gowda. Isabelle Kang won 6-1, 6-4 over Aashivi Geddam for another Foothill win.

The Falcons took the crosstown match 5-4 when the No. 6 singles' came down to an 11-9 tiebreak.

Maya Amiel added three, with Olivia Vollgraf and Tanishka Tambe scoring one each. Deepika Suresh had eight saves for the Dons.

The Dons got six goals from Susan Swyers and four from Abigail Jones in a 15-6 win over Livermore.

Salonga was placed on the All-Tournament team and named the MVP of the tournament.

In the quarterfinals they dumped Terra Linda 2-0, and in the semifinals they took out Ukiah 2-0. The championship saw Foothill continue with a 2-0 win over Redwood.

Last Saturday, the Falcons took the Sonoma Valley Paganini Varsity Tournament going 6-0 without dropping a set.

Next was a 25-18, 25-15, 25-18 win over Granada. Highlights were provided by Sophia Burdick (13 kills, 6 digs), Paige Nelson (5 kills, 1 block) and Lulu Hoenninger (4 kills).

First up was a big showdown with Amador -- the team that provided the lone blemish on the Falcons record. Foothill got even with a 25-13, 24-26, 25-16, 24-26, 15-12 win.

In what Foothill coach Dusty Collins is calling one of the best weeks in his long tenure as the Falcons leader, Foothill took a pair of EBAL matches, then won a tournament over the weekend.

Now that they get transfer quarterback Tristin Tia back, as well as his cousin, lineman Paul Tia, I fully expect the Dons to make a deep run in the North Coast Section playoffs.

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email acesmag@aol.com.

Pleasanton Preps: Underdog Falcons top Dons 12-7 in rivalry football game

Also: Highlights from volleyball, water polo, tennis

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 27, 2023, 8:02 pm

