Symphony seeks applicants for high school awards, youth music competition

The musical organization offers four possible awards students can enter to win: the John H. Green Memorial Award, the Bill King Memorial Award and two Livermore-Amador Symphony Association Awards.

"The awards (will be) based on participation in musical events and activities, and not on ability or plans to continue in music programs," they added. "The intent is to recognize participation and the desire to provide music to the community."

"For over fifty years, the Livermore-Amador Symphony Association has recognized students who have made significant contributions to school and community musical activities during their time in high school," association representatives said in a press release.

The Livermore-Amador Symphony Association has made a call to local young instrumentalists encouraging them to share their talents for a chance to be recognized by a number of prestigious awards presented by the organization.

No tickets are required to attend, but the association has encouraged guests to bring blankets, chairs and picnic baskets for their own comfort.

At POPS on the Green, visitors can listen to symphony musicians perform orchestral versions from Broadway, film and classic rock songs. A special activity will be available where children can "conduct" the orchestra members.

This Saturday (Sept. 30) from 3-4 p.m, the Symphony Association invites families to the Bankhead Theater Plaza in Livermore for a free hour of music and fun.

Applications for the Competition for Young Musicians must be received by Oct. 1. To read more about application specifics, visit the webpage livermoreamadorsymphony.org/competition .

The association has said the competition is open to residents of Alameda County, Contra Costa County, the city of Tracy or the community of Mountain House.

Students will compete for the chance to perform as soloists during the association's Feb. 10 and receive awarded $500

Students must submit an application for the competition's screening process from which a select number of musicians will be asked to appear for an in-person performance. The screened applicants will then show off their skills Oct. 15 at the Mertes Center for the Arts at Las Positas College in front of a panel of judges.

For more information on how to apply for the High School Senior Awards, visit the organization's website at livermoreamadorsymphony.org/awards .

Applicants will be notified of award results the week of Oct. 17, association members said. The official awards will be presented at the Livermore-Amador Symphony concert held Dec. 2

This year, one of the symphony association's awards will be named in honor of music director emeritus, Arthur P. Barnes. The second award will be given in memory of Marion Stearns, a longtime member of the orchestra.

Hopeful applicants must live or attend school in Livermore, Pleasanton, Sunol, Dublin or San Ramon and must have been a Livermore-Amador Symphony musician in the past year. Award winners will receive $500 in compensation.

Current high school seniors who have shown exceptional achievement and participation in musical performances are encouraged to apply. Applications for the 2023-24 year must be sent to the association by this Monday (Oct. 2).

Symphony seeks applicants for high school awards, youth music competition

POPS on the Green event for families set Saturday in Livermore