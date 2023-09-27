News

Symphony seeks applicants for high school awards, youth music competition

POPS on the Green event for families set Saturday in Livermore

by Nicole Gonzales / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 27, 2023, 8:05 pm 0
Valery Breshears (violinist) was a winner of the 2020–2021 Competition for Young Musicians. Breshears performed with the Symphony, after a pandemic-related delay, on Feb. 12, 2022. (Image courtesy Livermore-Amador Symphony Association)

The Livermore-Amador Symphony Association has made a call to local young instrumentalists encouraging them to share their talents for a chance to be recognized by a number of prestigious awards presented by the organization.

The group invites local youth musicians to partake in the High School Seniors Awards and the annual Young Musicians Competition.

"For over fifty years, the Livermore-Amador Symphony Association has recognized students who have made significant contributions to school and community musical activities during their time in high school," association representatives said in a press release.

"The awards (will be) based on participation in musical events and activities, and not on ability or plans to continue in music programs," they added. "The intent is to recognize participation and the desire to provide music to the community."

The musical organization offers four possible awards students can enter to win: the John H. Green Memorial Award, the Bill King Memorial Award and two Livermore-Amador Symphony Association Awards.

Current high school seniors who have shown exceptional achievement and participation in musical performances are encouraged to apply. Applications for the 2023-24 year must be sent to the association by this Monday (Oct. 2).

Hopeful applicants must live or attend school in Livermore, Pleasanton, Sunol, Dublin or San Ramon and must have been a Livermore-Amador Symphony musician in the past year. Award winners will receive $500 in compensation.

Daniel Mah (pianist) was selected as a 2018–2019 Young Musicians winner. Mah performed with the Symphony on Feb. 23, 2019. (Image courtesy Livermore-Amador Symphony Association)

This year, one of the symphony association's awards will be named in honor of music director emeritus, Arthur P. Barnes. The second award will be given in memory of Marion Stearns, a longtime member of the orchestra.

Applicants will be notified of award results the week of Oct. 17, association members said. The official awards will be presented at the Livermore-Amador Symphony concert held Dec. 2

For more information on how to apply for the High School Senior Awards, visit the organization's website at livermoreamadorsymphony.org/awards.

The association also hopes to draw applicants for the 51st Competition for Young Musicians.

Students must submit an application for the competition's screening process from which a select number of musicians will be asked to appear for an in-person performance. The screened applicants will then show off their skills Oct. 15 at the Mertes Center for the Arts at Las Positas College in front of a panel of judges.

Students will compete for the chance to perform as soloists during the association's Feb. 10 and receive awarded $500

The association has said the competition is open to residents of Alameda County, Contra Costa County, the city of Tracy or the community of Mountain House.

Applications for the Competition for Young Musicians must be received by Oct. 1. To read more about application specifics, visit the webpage livermoreamadorsymphony.org/competition.

POPS on the Green

Children line up to "conduct" the orchestra during the Livermore-Amador Symphony Association POPS on the Green free music event. (Livermore-Amador Symphony Association)

This Saturday (Sept. 30) from 3-4 p.m, the Symphony Association invites families to the Bankhead Theater Plaza in Livermore for a free hour of music and fun.

At POPS on the Green, visitors can listen to symphony musicians perform orchestral versions from Broadway, film and classic rock songs. A special activity will be available where children can "conduct" the orchestra members.

No tickets are required to attend, but the association has encouraged guests to bring blankets, chairs and picnic baskets for their own comfort.

Nicole Gonzales
 
Nicole Gonzales is a staff reporter for Embarcadero Media’s East Bay Division, the Pleasanton Weekly. Nicole began writing for the publication in July 2022. Read more >>

